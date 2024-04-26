Kia confirms EV9 GT is launching in January with enormous power

After Kia’s first three-row electric SUV is already seeing strong demand, the EV9 is set to gain a high-performance GT version. Kia confirmed the EV9 GT will launch in January with “enormous power” and other upgrades.

Kia EV9 set for the GT treatment

Kia launched its flagship EV9 in Korea last June. In less than a month, Kia sold over 1,334 EV9 models and another 1,251 in July.

After announcing US prices start at $54,900, Kia called the EV9 a “wake-up call” to the industry. In the first three months of 2024, Kia has sold over 4,000 EV9s in the US.

Kia has been teasing a high-performance GT trim since its debut, but CEO Ho-Sung Song confirmed it will launch in January during its CEO Investor Day presentation.

The EV9 GT will build on Kia’s first high-performance electric vehicle, the EV6 GT. Kia unveiled the EV6 GT in 2022, its most powerful vehicle so far.

With 576 hp, the EV6 GT can hit 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. To prove it, Kia put it up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan EVO, and it beat both off the line.

Kia EV6 GT (Source: Kia)

Powered by a 77.4 kWh battery and a dual motor powertrain, the EV6 GT generates 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. Starting at $61,600, the EV6 is cheaper and quicker than most sports cars.

(Source: Kia)

Song confirmed the EV9 GT will launch in January, promising “enormous power” with a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time in 4 seconds.

An AWD, high-output dual-motor system will offer quicker acceleration. It will also include a reinforced suspension and electronic braking for better stability at high speeds.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Next-gen affordable Kia EVs

Kia also confirmed it will focus on affordable electric cars, aiming to become an EV leader by the end of the decade.

Song confirmed Kia will launch six new mass EV models in major markets. Kia revealed the new models, including the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5, during its first annual EV Day in October.

Kia EV lineup from left to right: EV6, EV4, EV5, EV3, EV9 (Source: Kia)

The EV5 already launched in China, starting at around $20,000 (149,800 yuan). It will cost around $46,000 (70,000 AUD) in Australia.

Kia will launch the EV3 by the end of this year. The EV3 features the best of the EV9, including design and tech, in a smaller and more affordable package.

Kia EV3 concept (Source: Kia)

Like Kia’s EV9, the EV3 includes Kia’s new design theme, including a sleek new “Tiger Face” grille. We’ve seen several prototypes out testing as it nears its official debut. The EV3 is expected to start at around $30,000.

Kia EV4 concept (Source: Kia)

The EV3 will be followed by the EV4, expected to launch next year. Kia’s EV4 is the brand’s take on an entry-level electric sedan.

Kia will introduce two specific EVs in emerging markets, including the Carens EV. By 2026, Kia aims to sell 587,000 mass-market EVs or 66% of its total sales.

(Source: Kia)

Kia also revealed it will be strengthening its hybrid lineup as it works to introduce new EV models into key markets.

Song said although EV demand is lower than expected in the short term, long-term forecasts remain unchanged. By 2030, Kia aims to sell 1.6 million EVs. Kia’s CEO also revealed it will cancel two large-size EVs as it focuses on smaller, more affordable models.