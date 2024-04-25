Everrati rebrands B2B EV conversion arm to ‘Powered by Everrati’ amid clientele increase

EV conversion specialist Everrati announced reshuffling its business-to-business (B2B) strategy, rebranding the division as “Powered by Everrati.” The branding partially results from increased customers to the B2B division, which is reporting encouraging year-over-year growth.

Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company that has expanded its business to the US. It specializes in EV conversions of timeless classics like Porsche 911s and Land Rovers. Most of our previous coverage of Everrati has focused on said conversions, including an all-electric Mercedes SL “Pagoda” and a Land Rover Defender designed to be stored on a yacht.

However, in addition to its own EV revamps, Everrati shares its proprietary technology to help other businesses go all-electric. In July 2022, we reported that the company had established a new B2B division called Everrati Advanced Technologies (EAT). The goal at the time was to provide high-tech consultancy services to clients, from initial concept and feasibility studies, through scalable low-volume production of EV conversions.

Everrati said EAT would initially focus on low-volume luxury vehicle conversions, aiding in every step of the process from design, development, engineering, and production consulting to help its customers create any bespoke powertrain design they want.

Nearly two years later, Everrati is reporting increased interest in its B2B EV conversions and is now pivoting that division to support said growth.

Businesses can utilize “Powered by Everrati” conversions

Similar to its predecessor, the newly branded “Powered by Everrati” division utilizes the conversion specialist’s electric powertrain and software technology to offer clients a turnkey solution that comes with support throughout the entire process.

At this point, in its development of EV conversion technology, Everrati is confident that its powertrains will reduce development and launch timelines, risks, and overall costs. The company explained that clients also gain access to Everrati’s in-house-developed Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) architecture, which can reduce the cost of new electric vehicle programs by up to 70%.

Such technology and savings have piqued the interest of new clients all around the globe, as Everrati states its contract signings have increased 200% year-over-year. Everrati founder and CEO Justin Lunny spoke to the expanded EV conversion division and what it means for the company’s overall strategy in the future:

I’m proud to announce the new name for our B2B division: Powered by Everrati. Our pipeline is brimming with opportunities as specialist and luxury brands, Low Volume Manufacturers, and OEM ‘classic divisions’ wishing to bring their heritage into the future, seek to swiftly create new, or electrify existing vehicles. With 70% of all new cars in Europe expected to be pure electric by 2030, momentum is really accelerating. Our ability to deliver bespoke EV projects efficiently positions us as the go-to partner for businesses aiming to transition to zero-emission solutions. Everrati continues to grow from solid foundations, driven by our commitment to providing customers with complete, turnkey cutting-edge EV solutions. Our unique business proposition empowers clients to swiftly embrace zero-emission technology, while our B2C business flourishes globally in response to increasing demand. Indeed, with so many redefined customer commissions from our Porsche, Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz based product portfolio having been delivered worldwide, these completed OEM-grade vehicles visibly demonstrate to our B2B clients the boundaries we are pushing and the unparalleled results that can be achieved.

Everrati is not sharing specifically who any of its B2B clients are at this time.