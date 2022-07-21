EV conversion specialist Everrati launches new division to help other businesses electrify their luxury vehicles

Everrati Automotive Limited has announced the launch of a new division called Everrati Advanced Technologies, focused on consulting and guiding other businesses in EV conversions of their specialist and luxury vehicles using Everrati platforms and its other technologies.

Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company founded in 2019 with the goal of converting classic cars from past eras into an all-electric future. The company designs, develops, and builds each and every one of its unique electric vehicles from its facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.

Last November, the EV conversion company announced its expansion into the US to meet the growing demand for its vehicles in North America. In the few short years, Everrati has developed and delivered EV versions of the Porsche 911 Coupe and Targa models, the 911 Gulf Signature Edition, Mercedes-Benz SL Pagoda, and even the GT40.

Last fall, the company also began taking pre-orders for an all-electric version of the Land Rover Series IIA, similar to some of the conversions ECD Automotive Design is doing down in Florida. When Everatti does things, they do them right – delivering experience in DC fast charging, battery design and packaging, functional safety, vehicle systems integration and user interface development.

With its EV conversion business in place thanks to its proprietary platform technology, it’s no wonder that Everrati is using its expertise to expand its business and help clients electrify their own vehicle lineups.

Everrati’s flagship GT40 conversion / Source: Everrati Automotive Ltd.

EV Platform technology

Everrati Advanced Technologies will help with EV conversions

According to the press release, Everrati Automotive Limited has launched Everrati Advanced Technologies (EAT) as a new division to provide clients high-tech consultancy services from initial concept and feasibility studies, through to scalable low-volume production of EV conversions. Per the release:

Everrati Advanced Technologies (“EAT”) draws upon Everrati’s unique combination of engineering experience; amassed from more than 50 years of collective expertise working within automotive OEMs. Utilizing proven Everrati automotive EV propulsion system platforms as a starting point, EAT provides consultation on a suite of electrification solutions for commercial clients, from initial concept, analysis services and feasibility study to complete turnkey EV powertrain provision. In addition, EAT will provide software and IP development for bespoke customer requirements.

To begin, EAT will focus on low-volume luxury vehicle conversions, aiding in every step of the process from design, development, engineering, and production consulting, to help its customers create any bespoke powertrain design they want.

Everrati’s all-electric Porsche 911 Pure (Narrowbody)

These consultancy services won’t only apply to cars either. Everrati has shared that EAT will help supply electrification solutions to marine and aerospace segments as well. Everrati founder and CEO Justin Lunny spoke about the new division and its goal to expand EV conversions to all:

Everrati’s reputation is built on our own OEM-grade proprietary EV platform technology combined with the skills of our team – many of whom have held senior engineering positions at leading automotive brands. This unique combination has quickly driven global demand for our products, which set new standards in the sector. We are now delighted to offer the same levels of expertise to specialist and luxury vehicle brands to support our commercial clients’ electric ambitions. These customers range from start-ups to established brands, and all share similar needs: the very latest in cutting-edge, OEM-grade, flexible electrification solutions that will enable them to go zero-emission without delay. It is critical that every brand moves to EVs to meet incoming emissions rules globally. With the support of Everrati’s engineering and development skills, allied to our proprietary EV platform technology and strategic partnerships with leading Tier 1 component manufacturers, Everrati Advanced Technologies will provide specialist and luxury vehicle customers with any level of electrification support, from concept to complete turnkey vehicle solution.

Everrati shared that the EAT division already has multiple projects in place with start-ups and established luxury brands. More details on those particular projects will be announced in the coming months.

