Everrati debuts an all-electric Mercedes SL W113 ‘Pagoda’ in Monaco

A mere 24 hours after introducing an all-electric Land Rover Defender designed specifically as a Shore Tender vehicle for yachts, EV conversion specialist Everrati is unveiling yet another spin on a classic – an electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113 “Pagoda.” The 1960s Benz is being showcased in Monte Carlo with a second, more sustainable life as an EV.

As we recapped just yesterday, Everrati Automotive Ltd. is a UK-based restoration company with US ties, specializing in electrifying timeless classics that pay respect nicely to the design cues of the past while subtly implementing technologies of an all-electric future.

This includes Land Rover Series IIA, wide-body Porsche 911 Cabriolets and STs, and most recently – a Land Rover Defender designed specifically to be hauled aboard a yacht. That EV made its official debut yesterday morning ahead of the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, but only as a series of renderings.

Today, however, we’ve learned that Everrati has been saving something more tangible to showcase on day one of the Yacht Show – an all-electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113, aka the “Pagoda.” Have a gander.

Credit: Everrati





Everrati makes another classic electric with Mercedes SL

Today in Monte Carlo, Everrati unveiled the new Mercedes-Benz SL W113, confirming it as its next all-electric offering to join its portfolio. The W113 was manufactured from 1963 to 1971 and got the nickname “Pagoda” thanks to its slightly concave hardtop.

Celebrities of various eras have owned various examples of the Pagoda since its production run, including John Lennon, Tina Turner, Audrey Hepburn, Charlton Heston, and, more recently, Harry Styles.

To honor the vehicle Everrati describes as “one of the most timelessly elegant, stylish, and collectible cars of all time,” it has developed its own hand-built, all-electric example as an homage to the Pagoda’s history in automotive while exceeding the performance specifications of the original. Per Everrati founder and CEO Justin Lunny:

This meticulously restored and redefined car is the ultimate two-seater electric luxury grand tourer, a unique proposition which pays homage to the history of the legendary SL ‘Pagoda’, yet is fully future-proofed, enabling it to be enjoyed today – and in the hands of the next generation tomorrow. We are witnessing a revolution with surging demand for high-end sustainable vehicles which are zero-emission yet retain timeless design and iconic character. We look forward to showing VIP show visitors how we have reinvented this piece of automotive history to the highest standards and could not wish for more appropriate surroundings.

Looking ahead, Everrati says it will assemble the electric Mercedes-Benz SL W113 “Pagodas” from its bespoke facility in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire. Since the EV is making its debut today, we don’t have all the official specs yet, but we’ve asked. The SL will be on display at the Fairmont Monte Carlo, just outside the 2023 Monaco Yacht Show, until September 30.