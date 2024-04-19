Podcast: Tesla layoffs, all-in on Robotaxi, shareholders vote, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s massive round of layoffs, Elon Musk putting Tesla all-in on Robotaxi, important shareholders vote, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla leaks new Model 3 Performance ‘Ludicrous’ details
- Tesla reveals big update with new UI, auto shift, Audible, new Spotify, and more
- Tesla recalls Cybertruck due to defective accelerator, confirms about 4,000 deliveries
- Tesla lays off ‘more than 10%’ of its global workforce
- Tesla Semi has been pushed ‘well beyond expectations’ by a new customer
- Tesla puts ‘$25,000 electric car’ codenamed NV9 on back burner despite what Elon Musk said
- Elon Musk is putting Tesla all-in on Robotaxi
- Tesla launches website to convince shareholders to vote for Elon’s $55 billion payday
- Tesla’s biggest retail shareholder is voting against Elon Musk’s $55 billion package
- You can power your home for 21 days with a Chevy Silverado EV and GM’s new bidirectional charger
- Lucid’s longest-range Air Grand Touring gets faster charging, 516 miles range at a lower price
- Lotus opens Eletre Hyper SUV orders in North America, shares pricing and delivery timelines
- GMC’s 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is finally here – with a 440-mile range
- Maserati launches new tri-motor GranCabrio Folgore convertible that goes 0-100 km/h in 2.8 sec
