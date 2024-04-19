Tesla recalls Cybertruck due to defective accelerator, confirms about 4,000 deliveries

Tesla has recalled Cybertruck due to a defective accelerator pedal and in the process, the automaker confirmed having delivered at least 3,800 deliveries.

There appeared to be a stop sale on the Cybertruck over the last few days as Tesla looked into a potential issue reported by owners regarding a slippery accelerator pedal.

Today, Tesla confirmed that it is recalling the Cybertruck over the issue.

Tesla describes the issue in the NHTSA defect notice”

On affected vehicles, when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal.

The automaker blames the issue on the application of soap in the pedal assembly, which Tesla claims were an “unapproved change”:

An unapproved change introduced lubricant (soap) to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal.

Here’s the chronology of the events leading to the recall, according to the defect notice:

On March 31, 2024, Tesla received notice of a customer claim of the condition present on an affected vehicle.

On April 2, 2024, Tesla Engineering reviewed the vehicle’s data logs, which confirmed that both brake and accelerator pedals were pressed and the vehicle behaved as intended, meaning the brake pedal cut drive torque and brought the vehicle to a stop.

On April 3, 2024, Tesla received notice of a second customer claim of the condition present on an affected vehicle. In parallel, as part of its ongoing assessment of the condition, Tesla Engineering performed tests to characterize and recreate the condition.

On April 8, 2024, Tesla Engineering received and reviewed images associated with the first customer claim, which confirmed the presence of the condition.

Through the week of April 8, 2024, Tesla Engineering continued additional tests relating to the scope and behavior of the condition.

On April 12, 2024, having completed its assessment of the condition, Tesla made a determination to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles.

As of April 15, 2024, Tesla is not aware of any collisions, injuries or deaths relating to this condition.

Tesla says that the recall affects 3,878 Cybertrucks, which is the first time data point released by Tesla about delivery numbers for the electric pickup truck.