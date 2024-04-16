GMC’s 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is finally here – with a 440-mile range

Photo: GMC

GMC’s premium, limited-edition 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will launch with a GM-estimated 440-mile range this summer.

It’s been a long time coming, but it is on time – GMC officially unveiled the all-electric pickup and opened reservations for the Denali Edition 1 in October 2022, for launch this year. At that point, the premium EV pickup was expected to have 400 miles of estimated range

But thanks to optimization of the GM Ultium Platform, the 2024 EV pickup’s 440 miles of range will come standard – a 10% increase from the originally estimated range.

GMC doesn’t reveal details about the motor or battery, as it didn’t in 2022, but at that time, it told Electrek that its top-tier trim level will feature its largest pack of 24 modules. Plus, it has Power Station Pro onboard, so the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will function as a mobile power source too, offering up to 10.2 kW in off-board power.

The Denali Edition 1 is 800V DC fast-charging capable at up to 350 kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in a lightning-fast 10 minutes. It’s also got bidirectional capabilities.

The Denali Edition 1 has also been boosted with a GM-estimated 10,000 pounds of max towing and 1,450 pounds of max payload, an increase of 500 pounds and 150 pounds, respectively, from initial estimates.

In Max Power mode, it’s got 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, and it’s crazy fast – it goes from 0-60 in less than 4.5 seconds.

One of the coolest features that this premium electric pickup has is CrabWalk, which allows for diagonal movement at low speeds when the angle of the rear wheels mimics the angle of the front wheels. (The GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV has CrabWalk, too.) It’s a handy feature for when this big truck needs to maneuver in tight spaces.

Its 4-Wheel Steer enables CrabWalk and all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability. Plus, it’s just fun to watch, check it out:

The Denali Edition 1 has a maximum load floor length of nearly 11 feet with the MidGate down and the MultiPro Tailgate’s load-stop open. There is, of course, also a frunk.

Inside is a 16.8-inch diagonal center touchscreen and an 11-inch diagonal reconfigurable driver information center display. It’s also got a Bose Premium 7-speaker audio system with a rich bass woofer and Super Cruise, GMC’s hands-free advanced driver assistance technology.

The first-ever GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 brings an even more luxurious interior that customers have come to expect from the Denali trim.

Edition 1 reservation holders will work directly with dealers on the ordering process.

Deliveries of the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are expected to start this summer at a final starting MSRP of $99,495 (including $1,995 DFC). That’s lower than the starting MSRP of $107,000, which was first revealed in 2022.

