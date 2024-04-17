Lucid’s longest-range Air Grand Touring gets faster charging, 516 miles range at a lower price

New details on the longest-range electric car in the US, the Lucid Air Grand Touring, have been revealed. Lucid’s new 2024 Air Grand Touring gains faster charging, a heat pump, and 516 miles range (in more conditions). And you get all that for a 12% discount compared to last year’s model.

The longest-range EV in the US is getting even better. Lucid upgraded the 2024 Air Grand Touring for better efficiency and faster charging.

Lucid’s new GT model is now equipped with the high-performance Air Sapphires’ heat pump. This allows the 2024 Grand Touring to deliver “outstanding range even in extremely cold conditions.”

The proprietary motor design, battery cell chemistry, and thermal features have been enhanced to reduce wasted energy as heat even during “sustained spirited” driving.

Lucid says the 2024 GT model features about 15% to 30% faster DC charging speeds to quickly get you back on the road. The 2024MY gains improved automatic preconditioning as you travel to the charging station, enabling faster charging once you plug it in.

The 2024 Air Grand Touring keeps its 516-mile EPA-estimated range, the longest of any EV in the US.

However, with a borrowed heat pump from the Sapphire, Lucid says the Grand Touring can deliver outstanding range in a broader range of real-world conditions.

“The Air Grand Touring is our longest-range car – in fact the longest-range EV available today – and is now further optimized with a multitude of powertrain updates, including the Air Sapphire heat pump,” CEO Peter Rawlinson explained.

The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring starts at $109,900. That’s a 12.5% price cut from the $125,600 starting price in January.

Lucid’s 2024 Air lineup includes:

2024 Lucid Air trim Starting Price EPA-estimated Range Lucid Air Pure $69,900 419 miles Lucid Air Touring $77,900 411 miles Lucid Air Grand Touring $109,900 516 miles Lucid Air Sapphire $249,000 427 miles 2024 Lucid Air trim prices and range

Lucid slashed prices on 2024 Air models by up to $7,500 in February. The EV maker is already seeing the results, with a record first-quarter delivery total.

The EV maker handed over 1,967 Air models in Q1, topping its previous quarterly delivery record of 1,932 in Q4 2022.

Lucid expects to build 9,000 electric cars this year, with 2,391 made in the first three months of the year.