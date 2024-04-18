We drove all of Lucid’s 2024 Air models and got a sneak peak at its upcoming ‘Mid-Size’ EVs

In addition to our recent drive of the Lucid Air Sapphire, we got the opportunity to test drive all of the American automaker’s 2024 models, including Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring, and have shared our thoughts below. As part of our visit, Lucid Motors also invited us behind the scenes at its design studio in California, where we got a look at the progress of its upcoming “Mid-Size” EVs.

Lucid Motors ($LCID) began its entry into the EV segment with its flagship Air sedan, which arrived as a 2022 model. In December, the American automaker unveiled its 2024 model year Airs, which added a new RWD version of the entry-level Pure variant.

That new Air started at an MSRP of $77,400 – its most affordable model to date. By February 2024, Lucid shared it was slashing prices of three of the four Air variants, including the RWD Pure, which now sits at a starting MSRP below $70,000.

Just yesterday, Lucid shared its upgrades to the Grand Touring version of the 2024 Air, which now utilizes the heat pump from its top-tier Sapphire edition and significantly faster charging speeds while offering the same EPA estimated range of 516 miles on a charge.

Last week, we visited Lucid in Northern California and had the opportunity to test out all four versions of the 2024 Air models, and got an exclusive look behind the scenes of its design center, which included a peek underneath the sheet of the mid-size EVs it has in development.

The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring / Source: Scooter Doll







Lucid’s 2024 Air models don’t disappoint, especially Pure

On a sunny and foggy day near Half Moon Bay last week, I got a chance to take all four of the 2024 model year Lucid Airs out and open them up on winding roads and coastal straightaways. I captured images of each of the four trims: RWD Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and the tri-motor Sapphire.

The latter has been on my to-do list since it was first announced in the fall of 2022, so that review got its own dedicated post and video review. You can learn more about my experience here.

After Sapphire, I took each of the other three Lucid Air variants around an hour-long route to see how things differ in the 2024 models. Let’s start with Grand Touring. As previously mentioned, the Air GT saw the most significant upgrades in 2024, but the drive is admittedly the same from my experience.

Future customers will be able to take advantage of 15% to 30% faster DC charging speeds and better performance under winter conditions with the heat pump, but neither of those played a factor in my specific test drive.

The Grand Touring still screams luxury. As the top model not including the $249k Sapphire, the GT comes equipped with all the best features, including a beautiful panoramic glass canopy roof and a comfortable, roomy interior complete with metallic accents.

Its 819 horsepower cannot be denied when overtaking slower cars with dual motors, but in my opinion, the addable features like massage seats and power shades are the only noticeable upgrades compared to other trims. Yes, it’s the fastest of the three models below Sapphire (0-60 mph in 3 seconds), but I’d personally be more than happy in a Touring while saving some cash. The new upgrades are a welcomed addition; however, the GT is still a bit pricey, starting at $109,900.

The 2024 Lucid Air Touring / Source: Scooter Doll















When I drove the 2023 Air Touring for the first time, I hailed it as the model to splurge on. I found its acceleration and EV performance well beyond what the average consumer needs and didn’t really miss any of the additional bells and whistles present on the GT. For that reason, I felt that Touring fit the sweet spot for consumers interested in the Air… at least at the time.

The 2024 Lucid Air Touring strays the least from its previous iterations, but still delivers better specs than most other vehicles in its class. The current version offers 620 horsepower and can accelerate 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, all while promising 411 miles of all-electric range. At a lower price of $77,900, you can now get a Touring near the price of the original Air Pure.

Still, it’s a slam dunk in many ways if you’re interested in more interior features, but if you’re more hellbent on performance in terms of value, the new RWD Air Pure is where it’s at.

The 2024 Lucid Air Pure / Source: Scooter Doll









The two stars of my day of driving the 2024 model year Lucid Airs were Sapphire and Pure—both ends of the automaker’s current EV portfolio. Lucid CTO and CEO Peter Rawlinson has told us many times that the RWD Pure variant is his favorite, and it’s hard to disagree.

Even with the lowest specs of the lineup, the Pure delivers 430 hp and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. With performance like that, you don’t even miss the second motor, trust me. Furthermore, its 410-mile range is a mere mile behind the Touring, but for $8,000 less.

What impressed me most about the RWD Pure was how smooth and quiet of a ride it was. All of the models are quiet, but there is something more polished about this new Pure I have trouble describing. What’s even crazier to think about is that this model could be considered a halo version in other automaker’s portfolios, and it’s Lucid’s entry-level option. This is another testament to how far ahead the automaker is in its EV architecture, inverters, and overall efficiency.

Not to mention the level of comfort and luxury Lucid puts into each and every one of its models. I still think Lucid could improve its software in all the vehicles. I certainly didn’t encounter as many bugs in the 2024 Lucid Air models as I’ve encountered in the past, but the UX still lags sometimes, and I had a few issues connecting my smartphone wirelessly using Apple Carplay.

Overall, I was impressed with all four of the 2024 Lucid Airs, but Sapphire and Pure are my favorites. Obviously, a tri-motor luxury EV with 1,234 hp will impress people, so that’s a given, but I think the RWD Pure is my new favorite and would be the model I recommend to consumers. Because of that, I felt like the Touring and Grand Touring got lost in the shuffle – I’d only recommend splurging on one of those trims if you absolutely require their better acceleration.

Looking ahead, Lucid continues to develop its second model – the Gravity SUV, which is set to begin production later this year. After that, Lucid intends to unveil a third mid-size option, which the company has teased in the past as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

As part of my trip, I got to see mid-size up close and gain some insight as to what we can expect.

Lucid’s design studio in California / Source: Lucid Motors

A peek at “Mid-Size” while touring Lucid’s design studio

This was another exciting trip with Lucid as I not only got to experience the power of the Air Sapphire, but also got to tour the automaker’s design studio outside of San Francisco as one of the few media to ever get taken into the back to see where all the EV magic happens.

Pictures were not allowed for obvious reasons, but we did get another up-close look at Gravity before we walked over to the main floor, where two clay models of the new mid-size EVs sat covered by sheets.

Although the developing models were covered, I was surprised at how large and assumedly spacious they still looked. From what I saw, Lucid is planning at least two variants for mid-size – a more passenger and family-friendly crossover and a more rugged SUV for the elements (we saw a roof rack and Toyo off-road tires).

Some of the targeted competitors are the upcoming Macan EV and Kia EV5 and we were told the new EVs will function similarly to model like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Rivian R2, and Ford Bronco. Lucid’s Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, Derek Jenkins walked us around the covered vehicles and even lifted up a corner of the sheet at the crossover’s rear to give us a peak at the clay. It’s definitely a work in progress, but it looks sleek and unique… although its design is sure to change several more times before its targeted arrival in 2026.

One exciting design aspect that Jenkins preached was this idea of “inclusivity,” particularly in the cabin of the mid-seize models. He mentioned integrating music, video, and phone use as immersive experiences unlike anything the public has ever seen, all of which can be controlled from anywhere in the vehicle – adding a sort of group experience to driving… although many of these incoming features will likely only be available while parked.

Jenkins also shared that the smartphone will play a critical role in the mid-size experience, whatever that means. He said that Lucid is not trying to beat or replace the phone but that there is potential in that technology and its experience that the automaker feels can do better with a car.

Peter Rawlinson was also with us, showing plenty of excitement about Lucid’s third vehicle design. However, he and Jenkins both admitted they are still a ways away from agreeing on the new EV names. When asked about pricing, Rawlinson said Lucid is targeting $48,000 to $50,000 starting MSRPs, but “it could get up to $60,000, I suppose.”

To help keep prices down in the future, Rawlinson expressed a trickle-down design efficiency that bolsters tech throughout the portfolio and streamlines production while utilizing the components across multiple models to help lower costs. We’re already seeing it happen with the Sapphire heat pump in the Air Grand Touring, as mentioned above, so expect more of that strategy in “mid-size” and beyond.

That’s all for now. We likely won’t see any genuine looks at the new mid-size Lucid EVs for a while, as they remain a work in progress. That progress does sound quite encouraging however, and we will be sure to keep you in the know as we learn more. For now, we will remain focused on the 2024 Lucid Air models as we gear up for the official launch of Gravity.