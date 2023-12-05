Lucid Motors (LCID) updates its 2024 model year Airs, including lower prices and a RWD Pure

This morning, Lucid Motors shared details of its 2024 model year Air sedans, which are available for sale starting today. While the updates are minimal, Lucid is offering more customization options across its flagship EV, three of which (should) see lower pricing… some at the cost of some performance.

It’s been an up and down year for American automaker Lucid Motors ($LCID), which introduced some of the more exciting and innovative EV tech in the market, but is still working to find its larger audience of paying customers as a luxury brand.

The automaker’s Q3 report showed that operating losses continued to widen ahead of it pulling its first demand lever – a referral program that rewards both current owners and new Air customers. November in particular, was an exciting month for Lucid however, as it officially launched its second model – Gravity – an SUV with the makings to be a hit in the US.

With Gravity slotted to begin production in late 2024, Lucid’s flagship Air sedan will remain its lone bread winner for now. With hopes of boosted sedan sales next year, the automaker is expanding its configurator and offering its most affordable Air models to date.

Credit: Lucid Motors

2024 Lucid Air sedans are now available

Per Lucid Motors, the 2024 model year Airs have arrived, offering customers more configurations and flexibility when building their sedan – especially the lower end Pure and Touring versions. Some previous versions of the Air have been nixed, while the existing trims adopt some of their best features as standard or available add-ons. Per Lucid CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson:

This transforms the flexibility and choice for our customers while highlighting Lucid’s commitment to continuous improvement of the world’s most advanced and dynamic electric vehicles. By listening to owners and prospective customers, I’m delighted that we can now provide such compelling choices. For example, it’s now possible to order an Air Pure with massaging seats or even an Air Grand Touring with a metal roof.

First things first, let’s start with the Air Pure. As we reported in back in early October, Lucid has added a RWD version of the Air Pure priced at $77,400 – its most affordable option to date. Beginning with the 2024 model year Airs however, the Pure will come in RWD only. Here’s how the performance specs stack up side-by-side between the 2023 AWD Pure and the 2024 RWD version:

Air Pure 2023 AWD 2024 RWD Max Power 480 hp 430 hp 0-60 mph 3.8 seconds 4.5 seconds EPA Range

(19″ wheels) 410 miles 419 miles Price* $82,400 $77,400 Prices do not include taxes, fees, or any potential federal tax credits

Future customers can also choose to upgrade their Air Pure or Touring with a new Comfort & Convenience package that features the following:

Heated steering wheel

Heated rear seats

Soft-close doors

Four-zone climate control

Power rear window sunshades

These features come in the Pure package, but the Air Touring package comes with the upgrades above, plus a power frunk and heated precision wipers. Speaking of the 2024 Air Touring, Lucid added some standard and available upgrades to that sedan as well.

With the AWD version of the Air Pure on its way out, the Pure Touring sits as Lucid’s most affordable all-wheel option and at a better price than its 2023 predecessor to boot. Here’s how the two models compare:

Air Touring 2023 AWD 2024 AWD Max Power 620 hp 620 hp 0-60 mph 3.4 seconds 3.4 seconds EPA Range

(19″ wheels) 425 miles 411 miles Price* $85,900 $95,000 Prices do not include taxes, fees, or any potential federal tax credits

While we’re sure the $10,000 price cut it welcomed news, the 14 mile drop in range is surprising. Lucid cites an updated EPA range testing protocol as a reasoning for the drop, but 411 miles is still more range than nearly all other EVs on the market.

Lucid says the 2024 Air Touring now comes with 19″ aero wheels, PurLuxe leather-free upholstery, and 12-way power front seats standard, plus several available add-ons like Fathom Blue exterior paint and premium natural grain or Nappa full-grain leather.

Similar to the end of AWD Air Pure production, Lucid announced it will move into 2024 without the Performance version of the Grand Touring. Instead, the automaker has updated the powertrain and thermal performance of the standard Air Grand Touring, which appears to remain a work in progress.

While we know the 2024 Grand Touring’s horsepower and 0-60 speed will remain unchanged, specs like its battery capacity and EPA range estimate are not being shared yet. We also don’t know what this one will cost, although Lucid says it will arrive at a lower price. For perspective, the 2023 Air Grand Touring starts at $125,600 before a $10,000 Air credit from Lucid. The automaker says those missing details will be shared in early 2024.

We do know the Grand Touring will now come with a body-colored aluminum roof as a standard feature, with the glass canopy as an available upgrade. It also comes standard with the same features as the Touring alongside the same available add-ons.

Last but not least, there appear to be no changes to the tri-motor Air Sapphire, which launched in Q3 as a 2024 model anyways. The 2024 Air models (excluding Grand Touring) are available to configure now on Lucid’s website.

