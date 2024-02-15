Lucid Motors cuts thousands off 2024 Air prices and adds new charging, maintenance perks

With its second all-electric model hitting the market this year, Lucid Motors wants to ensure consumers don’t forget about its flagship sedan – the Air. Having just launched its 2024 Air models a couple of months ago, slashing prices, Lucid has lowered its MSRPs once again, incentivizing potential customers with additional charging and maintenance bonuses as well.

Lucid Motors ($LCID) looks to bounce back in 2024 following a Q4 2023 report that detailed a drop in YOY deliveries. The Air sedan has fared decently, but Lucid was still left sitting with a surplus of EV inventory, provoking demand levers like a referral program.

Beyond Air, there is much to be excited about regarding the American automaker. Its Gravity SUV has the makings to make a dent in the all-electric SUV market later this year, and the company has already shared plans for a third mass-market EV targeting would-be Tesla Model 3 or Model Y customers.

Currently, however, Lucid only offers the Air – a relatively young electric sedan that saw its prices significantly reduced with the launch of its 2024 models. Still, the luxury EV offering the best range in the industry remains expensive to many.

To further entice prospective customers, Lucid Motors is targeting two main pain points for EV purchases – price and ease of ownership. To do so, it has once again lowered the prices of three of its four Air trims, including a massive reduction on the RWD Air Pure.

The Lucid Air Pure Stealth / Source: Lucid Motors

Lucid cuts 2024 Air prices by up to $7,500

Lucid Motors shared its revamped Air prices in a press release this morning, led by the lowest trim RWD Pure, which now starts at an MSRP below $70,000 (the automaker’s original price target before production began).

Even as Lucid’s most affordable EV on the current market, the RWD Air Pure delivers an alluring 410 miles of EPA range (with 19″ wheels). The two proceeding Air trims above Pure – Touring and Grand Touring – have also been cut to lower prices. Here’s how it breaks down in comparison:

Air Trim Pure Touring

(AWD) Grand Touring

(AWD) 2023 MY MSRPs $82,400 (AWD) $95,000 $125,600 2024 MY MSRPs

(Dec 2023) $77,400 (RWD) $85,900 $110,900 2024 MY MSRPs

(Feb 2024) $69,900 (RWD) $77,900 $109,900

The only Lucid Air model not seeing lower prices is the tri-motor Sapphire, which is understandable considering it’s just starting to roll off Lucid’s assembly lines at AMP-1. It’s also the American automaker’s top-tier model and one of the fastest mass-produced passenger EVs on the planet. That’s a whole other echelon for buyers (meaning if you’re buying a $249,000 Sapphire, a few thousand dollars off isn’t going to make a big difference).

In addition to cuts to Air prices, Lucid says it is tackling another consumer headache when shopping for a new EV – ease of ownership. Starting today, new Air customers will receive a $1,000 allowance towards purchasing a charging accessory, like Lucid’s Connected Home Charging Station. That charger currently costs $1,200, so owners can get one for a mere $200 after the credit.

Lastly, Lucid is providing customers with free scheduled maintenance with each Air purchase, good for two years or 24,000 miles. Lucid Motors CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke to the Air’s reduced prices and the added perks for new customers:

We are optimistic about the future of EVs and believe strongly that increased adoption is a necessary path towards reducing the impact of climate change. We have worked tirelessly to enable the Lucid Air lineup to deliver unsurpassed range and performance from less energy, and so I’m delighted that today we are able to share this benefit with our customers.