Ford opens 2024 F-150 Lightning online orders with new tech and lower prices

America’s top-selling electric pickup is on its way to dealers. Ford opened online orders for the 2024 F-150 Lightning at lower prices with the electric pickup now shipping from its Rouge EV plant.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning orders open with lower prices

After issuing a stop-ship on the 2024 F-150 Lightning in early February, the electric pickup is now shipping from its Rouge Electric Vehicle facility.

Ford spokesperson Emma Berg told Electrek the stop-ship started on Feb 9, and the company planned to ramp up shipments once quality checks were complete. The spokesperson added that it is part of the manufacturing process to ensure quality.

Last week, a memo to dealers (via CarsDirect) found Ford was introducing lower 2024 Lightning prices.

The electric pickup received price cuts of up to $5,500 on certain trims. Notably, the new Flash trim is priced at $67,995, down from $73,495.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning Flash hits the sweet spot with a range of up to 320 miles, a tech-loaded interior with a 15.5″ touchscreen, and a heat pump. Ford’s Tow Tech Package and Power Tailgate are also included.





2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Initial Starting Price New Starting Price Difference Range

(EPA-est miles) Pro $54,995 $54,995 0 240 XLT $64,995 $62,995 -$2,000 240 Flash $73,495 $67,995 -$5,500 320 Lariat $79,495 $76,995 -$2,500 320 Platinum $84,995 $84,995 0 300 Platinum Black $92,995 $92,995 0 300 Updated 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning price and range by trim (*not including $2,095 destination fee)

Ford’s electric vehicles can now access Tesla’s Supercharger network, unlocking over 15,000 fast chargers throughout its network.

Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

Other updates for the 2024 model include:

A Vapor Heat Pump System to optimize efficiency

An updated charging speed display shows the session’s status and speed, including an estimated time to finish.

Features like Ford’s Tow Tech Package are now standard on XLT trims and up with Smart Hitch and On-Board Scales.

Pro Power Onboard

Walk away lock function

Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving is now available on select trims.

Ford F-150 Lightning sales surged to 7,743 in the first three months of 2024, up 80% from last year.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning lineup (Source: Ford)

Despite the growth, Ford cut the workforce by one-third earlier this month at its Rouge EV plant, where the F-150 Lightning is made.

If you’re ready to take advantage of new lower prices on Ford’s electric pickup, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find deals on the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning at a dealer near you.