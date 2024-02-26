Ford stops 2024 F-150 Lightning shipments as hundreds of pickups pile up

Ford halted shipments of the 2024 F-150 Lightning electric pickup earlier this month, as reports say hundreds, if not thousands, of Ford trucks have piled up in holding lots around Detroit.

Ford stops 2024 F-150 Lightning shipments

All 2024 Lightning models have been halted over an undisclosed quality issue. Meanwhile, shipments of the gas-powered 2024 F-150 began again last week after hundreds (or even thousands) of trucks piled up in Detroit lots.

A Ford spokesperson told Automotive News the automaker stopped Lightning shipments on February 9th. They did not say when the stop-ship will be cleared.

According to the spokesperson, Ford continues building F-150 Lightning models at its Rouge EV plant on the outskirts of Detroit. “We started shipping the first newly designed F-150 pickups to dealers this week.”

Ford’s 2024 “Lightnings started shipping last month,” the spokesperson said.”. We expect to ramp up shipments in the coming weeks as we complete thorough launch quality checks to ensure these new F-150s meet our high standards and delight customers.”

Ford F-150 Lightning production at Rouge EV plant (Source: Ford)

Although shipments are still expected within Ford’s “early 2024” timeframe, some trucks have been piling up in lots since December. One commercial customer said their order has been delayed by eight weeks so far for nearly 100 trucks alone.

Piling up in lots

Another Ford spokesperson said F-150s have piled up in lots around Detroit and would begin to empty as they are shipped to dealers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford stopped F-150 Lightning production for roughly a week in January over an unspecified issue.

Ford F-150 Lightning (Source: Ford)

The automaker did not specify if the issue affected F-150 Lightning models before or after the brief shutdown last month.

2024 Ford F-150 Flash (Source: Ford)

CEO Jim Farley said quality was a top priority on the company’s Q4 earnings call. Farley mentioned, “Quality now factors into 70% of the short-term incentives” for Ford’s management.

The new comes as Ford introduced new incentives on the 2023 F-150 Lightning last week. Ford’s 2023 F-150 Lightning Lariat, XLT, and Pro trims are eligible for a $7,500 retail credit.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning trim Price Range

(EPA-est miles) Pro $54,995 240 XLT $64,995 240 Flash $73,495 320 Lariat $79,495 320 Platinum $84,995 300 Platinum Black $92,995 300 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning prices

Other bonuses include $7,500 bonus cash on the Lightning XLT Extended Range. A $5,000 retail cash bonus for the Lariant Standard and ER versions. And a massive $12,500 in retail bonus cash for the Platinum trim.

If you’ve been eyeing Ford’s all-electric pickup, now is the best time to start shopping. The automaker is clearing out 2023 models. We can help you find the right model at the right price. You can use our link to find deals on the 2023 and 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning at a dealer near you.