Mercedes updates 2025 EQS sedan with better range, new grille, and a standing star emblem

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the 2025 model year version of its flagship EQS sedan. The all-electric luxury vehicle, now entering its fourth model year, is touting some notable improvements inside and out. The updated Mercedes-Benz model now includes a larger battery, offering future customers even more range.

The EQS is an all-electric sedan that debuted as a concept in 2019 before hitting markets in Europe and the US in 2021 as a 2022 model-year EV. The sedan is the first production model to launch under Mercedes-Benz’s all-electric EQ line of EVs, a moniker the German automaker has since begun to pivot from.

Still, the EQS sedan has found success as a large luxury sedan competing with the Tesla Model S around the globe. It has been noted for its ultra-large MBUX hyperscreen across its dash, its comfort and performance throughout, and one of the only EVs to offer Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities in specific markets.

Some critics have not been as prominent of fans of previous iterations of the EQS sedan as its aerodynamic design gives it a “unique” shape, abandoning the recognizable standing star emblem for a badge more friendly to efficiency.

For 2025, however, Mercedes has brought the standing star to the EQS, along with a new front fascia and a larger battery pack – all while delivering interior comfort that is tough to match. Have a look.

Mercedes’ EQS sedan gets multiple upgrades for 2025

According to an update from Mercedes-Benz, the 2025 EQS sedan will be available at dealers later this year and offer a number of upgrades, both standard and available as add-ons.

As you may notice from the images above, the updated 2025 Mercedes EQS features a significantly different front fascia, complete with a redesigned grille that features flush-mounted chrome slats contrasted against a glossy black backdrop. Above the grille, Mercedes-Benz has decided to switch to its traditional standing star on the hood, blending EV aerodynamics with showy emblem heritage.

Inside the EQS’ EVA 2 architecture, Mercedes states it has increased the battery pack’s usable capacity to 118 kWh for improved range. That’s about 10 kWh of additional capacity compared to previous EQS models, which promise 340 miles of range on a single charge. So, expect the 2025 versions to exceed that number.

Additionally, Mercedes states it has introduced new regenerative braking software in the 2025 EQS that can enable greater energy recovery and, thus, more extended range. Here are some updates to the interior, per the release:

Optional Pinnacle Trim with Executive Interior Packages features a front passenger seat that can fold forward to provide additional space for second-row passengers

A new backrest for the rear seat that can be adjusted up to 38 degrees

Rapid heating rear seats

Neck and shoulder heating for rear passengers

Pneumatic adjustment of the rear seat depth

illuminated trim accents integrated into the back of the front seats

Chrome accents have been added to climate control vents on the B-pillars

Rear comfort pillows have been enhanced with contrast stitching and Nappa leather piping

An additional 0.2 inches of foam has been added to the rear seat backrest

Mercedes shared that other electric models beyond the EQS sedan on the EVA 2 platform will share many of these updates as 2025 model-year EVs roll out. That includes the EQS SUV, EQE sedan, and EQE SUV. Keep an eye out for those EVs later this year.