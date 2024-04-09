 Skip to main content

BMW taps electric hypercar specialist Rimac for high-performance EV batteries

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Apr 9 2024 - 7:04 am PT
11 Comments
BMW-Rimac

For its next-gen models, BMW is turning to Croatian electric hypercar specialist Rimac for EV batteries. Rimac’s tech division will supply batteries for BMW’s future electric cars.

Rimac to supply BMW with EV batteries

The collaboration is Rimac Tech’s “largest and most ambitious project” the company has undertaken. The Tier 1 tech supplier is owned and operated by the Rimac Group.

Rimac’s automotive division, Rimac Automobili, known for its record-shattering Nevera electric hypercar, sits under the company’s joint venture with Buggati.

Through the long-term partnership, Rimac will supply high-voltage EV batteries for BMW Group’s next-gen electric models, which will roll out in the second half of the decade.

Rimac said the partnership will require them to establish sophisticated battery production lines at its campus near Zagreb, Croatia. A significant part of the campus will be dedicated to BMW.

“My business journey began with a 1984 BMW 3 Series that I converted into an electric car in my garage at the age of 20, so it’s a perfect piece of symmetry to partner with the BMW Group today,” Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Group, said.

BMW-Rimac
BMW Neue Klasse electric SUV and sedan (Source: BMW)

The company’s founder explained that the new partnership is a “pivotal moment” as Rimac Tech expands from humble beginnings to signing a major long-term partnership with BMW.

Rimac said the collaboration shows the company’s transition from a “niche high-performance supplier to high-volume production capability.”

BMW-Rimac
Rimac Tech campus (Source: BMW)

No financial details were released. The two partners will release further information on the tie-up at a later date.

BMW currently gets its batteries from five sites globally, and it plans to build next-gen EV batteries in South Carolina, Mexico, Hungary, and China.

BMW-Vision-Neue-Klasse
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse next to Vision Neue Klasse concept (Source: BMW)

The German automaker unveiled its Vision Neue Klasse in September, giving us a glimpse into the brand’s future tech and design. BMW claims its “new class” of EVs will feature 30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% improvement in efficiency.

BMW’s Neue Klasse will include its sixth-gen eDrive motors and round battery cells to enhance efficiency and range. The new models are expected to begin rolling out in 2025.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BMW

BMW
Rimac

Rimac

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising