BMW taps electric hypercar specialist Rimac for high-performance EV batteries

For its next-gen models, BMW is turning to Croatian electric hypercar specialist Rimac for EV batteries. Rimac’s tech division will supply batteries for BMW’s future electric cars.

The collaboration is Rimac Tech’s “largest and most ambitious project” the company has undertaken. The Tier 1 tech supplier is owned and operated by the Rimac Group.

Rimac’s automotive division, Rimac Automobili, known for its record-shattering Nevera electric hypercar, sits under the company’s joint venture with Buggati.

Through the long-term partnership, Rimac will supply high-voltage EV batteries for BMW Group’s next-gen electric models, which will roll out in the second half of the decade.

Rimac said the partnership will require them to establish sophisticated battery production lines at its campus near Zagreb, Croatia. A significant part of the campus will be dedicated to BMW.

“My business journey began with a 1984 BMW 3 Series that I converted into an electric car in my garage at the age of 20, so it’s a perfect piece of symmetry to partner with the BMW Group today,” Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Group, said.

BMW Neue Klasse electric SUV and sedan (Source: BMW)

The company’s founder explained that the new partnership is a “pivotal moment” as Rimac Tech expands from humble beginnings to signing a major long-term partnership with BMW.

Rimac said the collaboration shows the company’s transition from a “niche high-performance supplier to high-volume production capability.”

Rimac Tech campus (Source: BMW)

No financial details were released. The two partners will release further information on the tie-up at a later date.

BMW currently gets its batteries from five sites globally, and it plans to build next-gen EV batteries in South Carolina, Mexico, Hungary, and China.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse next to Vision Neue Klasse concept (Source: BMW)

The German automaker unveiled its Vision Neue Klasse in September, giving us a glimpse into the brand’s future tech and design. BMW claims its “new class” of EVs will feature 30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% improvement in efficiency.

BMW’s Neue Klasse will include its sixth-gen eDrive motors and round battery cells to enhance efficiency and range. The new models are expected to begin rolling out in 2025.