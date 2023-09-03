BMW unveils Vision Neue Klasse: Showcasing the brand’s high-tech, efficient future

For over two years, BWW has been vowing to release a new class of high-tech vehicles with drastically improved efficiency. The company unveiled its “Vision Neue Klasse” for the first time on Saturday, giving us a glimpse into what the BMW brand will look like in the future.

CEO Oliver Zipse revealed BMW’s three-step plan in March 2021 to transform the automaker in the wake of the electric era.

The first phase involved pioneering Project “i,” transferring electric know-how to series production with models (particularly plug-in hybrids) like the i3 and i8.

For its second phase, BMW began offering all-electric powertrain options in some of its most popular segments, with the i4, i5, i7, and more. Now, the automaker is giving us a glimpse into its third phase with the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

The term “Neue Klasse” is in reference to BMW’s small, sporty cars released in the 1960s that helped carve out a new segment for the brand.

Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development, said:

With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company’s history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book. That’s why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations.

The new class of vehicles, set to debut in 2025, will ride on a drastically improved EV platform designed to shape the brand’s future. BMW says the new class will feature “30% more range, 30% faster charging, and a 25% overall improvement in vehicle efficiency.”

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse next to Vision Neue Klasse concept (Source: BMW)

Meet BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse electric models

The exterior design features will define the different models from BMW’s Neue Klasse. As the head of BMW Group Design explained, “The design of the Neue Klasse is typically BMW and so progressive it looks like we skipped a model generation.”

BMW Vision Neue Klasse (Source: BMW)

There’s no denying that. You can see distinct BMW features like robust wheel arches, retractable greenhouse, and “shark-nose” front end, but in a somewhat futuristic upgrade.

The new EV concept includes an almost monolithic vehicle body, large windows, and indentations at the front and rear ends, giving it a unique aesthetic.

Other design elements like the signature BMW kidney grille and double headlights are fused into one area up front.

(Source: BMW)

Next-gen BMW iDrive

The Neue Klasse models will be loaded with the next generation of BMW iDrive. Interaction with the car will occur through BMW Panoramic Vision, the central display, and (a few) buttons on the steering wheel. Other than that, most analog controls are removed.

For the first time, BMW’s Neue Klasse vehicles will feature BMW Panoramic Vision, a new high-tech head-up display displayed on the bottom third of the windshield.

The new BMW 3D head-up display shows active driving information with 3D animations. With the multifunction steering wheel, users can control the display contents of the Panoramic vision and BMW 3D head-up display with their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

BMW says the minimalist interior, which is entirely free of decorative chrome or leather, will help optimize its carbon footprint while in production.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse interior (Source: BMW)

The Neue Klass is focused on efficiency inside the vehicle and out. BMW says the new electric models will be built at its new Debrecen, Hungary plant “entirely without fossil fuels and with much wider use of raw and secondary materials produced with reduced CO2.”

The vehicles will feature high energy efficiency with optimized weight, air, and rolling resistance alongside an intelligent heat management system.

In addition to high-efficiency electric motors, advances in BMW eDrive tech include new round battery cells, offering 20% higher energy density than the previous prismatic ones. Charging speed will also be improved by up to 30% while range will be boosted by up to 30%.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse (Source: BMW)

The changes increase overall vehicle efficiency by up to 25%, according to BMW. BMW’s Neue Klasse is expected to begin rolling out in 2025 with two new models. The first is expected to be a production version of the model shown at IAA, while the second is an SUV.

The Vision Vehicle will be shown to the public for the first time at IAA Mobility in Munich from September 5 to 10.