EGO Power+ electric mini bike now $100 off, save on EcoFlow power stations, more

Spring is in bloom just like today’s green deals – headlined by the all-new EGO Power+ Electric Mini Bike at $1,999. It is joined by EcoFlow’s annual mega sale that is taking up to $2,796 off power stations, bundles, and accessories alike, as well as the popular blue model of Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500 e-bike hitting a new $1,138 all-time low. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

New EGO Power+ Electric Mini Bike now $1,999

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ Electric Mini Bike for $1,999 shipped. Down from $2,099, its already seen four previous discounts since its release in February. The first discount dropped the bike from its initial $2,999 MSRP to $2,399, and was followed by three more consecutive price cuts to the $1,999 low before rising back to its new $2,099 list price by the end of March. Today’s deal comes in as a $100 markdown back to the all-time low and gives you a total of $1,000 in savings off the original MSRP. Learn more about this bike by heading below or you can read through our announcement coverage.

This electric mini bike from EGO is intended for riders age 16 and up, coming equipped with a 1,000W rear hub motor and two 7.5Ah ARC batteries that push it to a 28 MPH max speed for up to 20 miles on a single charge. The 7.5Ah batteries are also compatible with every tool within the EGO Power+ ecosystem, allowing you to swap in other batteries you may already have for extended riding times or use this bike’s battery for jobs around your home. It has three different riding modes (ECO, normal, and sport), as well as a reverse function, and also features dual hydraulic disc brakes, an LED headlight, onboard storage large enough to hold a third battery, an IPX4 weather-resistance rating, and a digital display that gives you real-time performance metrics and controls.

Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, bundles, and accessories in annual mega sale

Spring is officially in swing, summer is on the way, and EcoFlow is here to celebrate the warmer days ahead by launching its annual membership mega sale that is taking up to $2,796 off a selection of the company’s power stations, bundles, and accessories. If you’re not already a member, simply create a free account on the company’s site to take advantage of the savings. The biggest discount amongst the bunch is on the bundle package for a DELTA Pro Portable Power Station, an expansion battery, two 220W solar panels, and a travelling case for your power station for just $5,099 shipped. Down from $7,895, we haven’t seen this comprehensive of a home backup bundle in any of the other sales EcoFlow has had recently, with the closest match being a similar bundle without the expansion battery for $2,799 during a 24-hour flash sale back in January. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low for this particular package.

The DELTA Pro boasts a 3,600Wh capacity (7,200Wh with the included expansion battery) that can be expanded further up to 25kWh. It is able to fully recharge in 1.8 hours with a 240V outlet and 2.8 hours with a 1,600W solar input power. You’ll be able to monitor and control the settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – you can even use it to break down your energy habits and customize your ongoing usage to fit your needs. It also offers 14 output options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port.

Hover-1’s blue Altai Pro R500 e-bike falls to $1,138

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike (Blue Model) for $1,137.83 shipped. Down from its regular $2,300 price tag, this e-bike has seen plenty of discounts since summer, with all but one of them keeping above $1,800 before the new year, even during Black Friday sales. It wasn’t until early Christmas sales that we saw the price get taken down to the former $1,386 low, with most of the discounts we’ve seen in 2024 so far being on the other color schemes. Today’s deal comes in as a 51% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $267 and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also find the red model currently going for $1,326.96 shipped, and the jet black model going for $1,981.51 shipped.

The Altai Pro R500 is designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 60 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Through the Hover-1 E-Mobility app you can even track your riding distance, navigate with GPS, and adjust the e-bike’s settings.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.