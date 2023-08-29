An electric motorcycle that runs on power tool batteries? Meet EGO’s new mini bike

You may know of EGO POWER from the company’s electric lawn care tools, such as their extensive line of mowers, string trimmers, chain saws and more. But now we’re seeing something that looks like a lot more fun than the rest of the company’s work-focused catalog: an electric mini bike. The creatively named EGO POWER+ Mini Bike uses the company’s swappable lithium-ion battery packs, meaning the same batteries that power your leaf blower can now send you flying over a sweet jump.

Keep in mind that you should stick to dirt trails and other off-road riding areas on this mini bike since it doesn’t appear to be street legal. And that’s probably a good thing too, since the top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) would make it hard to keep up with traffic on many roads.

Instead of commuting to work, riders are more likely to spend time slinging dirt around with cute little off-road tires

The mini bike runs on a pair of 56V 7.5Ah ARC Lithium batteries from EGO, giving a maximum range of up to 18 miles (29 km) from 840 Wh of battery capacity. There are three riding modes of Eco, Normal, and Sport, and that 18 mile range is almost certainly measured in Eco mode. There’s also a reverse mode, which is a good because I don’t know how anyone would possible back up on such a mammoth looking ride.

Sure, it may look like a toy whose proportions make it seems like it will only reach your shins, but it appears to be fairly nicely outfitted. Full suspension is matched by hydraulic brakes for a ride that probably handles decently for lawn mower parts rearranged into a motorcycle format.

There’s no telling yet just how powerful that rear hub motor is, but 28 mph (45 km/h) probably feels mighty fast when you’re scrunched onto something the size of a rocking horse.

There’s also no telling what price this mini bike will launch at. The lack of concrete info is matched only by the lack of images, which is why I can only offer you my poorly photoshopped mockup below of what this thing might look like on a trail. For now, we don’t even know when it will be ready for sale. EGO simply tells us that it will be available “soon”.

This isn’t the first electric mini bike we’ve seen, though it’s the first to use lawn mower batteries for power. Other electric mini bikes have so far been road-going affairs, such as Tromox’s small electric motorcycles and CSC’s City Slicker. Even Honda seems interested in the market, patenting what looks like a little electric Grom motorcycle.

An off-road offering like this EGO mini bike could be a lot of fun, especially for those that have a bit of land to explore. And with swappable batteries, that 18 mile range can be extended as far as you’d like.

Just don’t use up all your packs at once on the same day you have to mow your lawn, or that’s one chore you won’t be able to cross off the Honey-Do list.