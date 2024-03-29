Lamborghini revamps the luxury brand with a new look as its lineup shifts to electric

The iconic Lamborghini brand is getting a new look as the automaker prepares for an electric future. Lamborghini launched its new logo and corporate identity as part of its transformation.

It’s been over two decades since Lamborghini last updated its unmistakable logo. The black and gold bull, symbolic of Lambo’s power, performance, and agility (and the company’s founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini’s zodiac sign, Taurus), is getting a modern update.

Lamborghini’s new look is part of a broader transformation focused on “sustainability and decarbonization.” The performance brand will electrify its entire lineup by the end of 2024.

The overhaul is designed to better reflect the “brave,” “unexpected,” and “authentic” values of its new mission called “Driving Humans Beyond.”

According to Lambo, it aims to “create a solid pact with future generations,” serving as inspiration for sustainable progress.

The new look will be applied to future vehicles and the brand as a whole. Although very similar to the previous logo, you can see the Lamborghini name stands out with a “broader” typeface on the new version.

For the first time, the iconic bull is designed individually from the shield, making it stand out even more.

It also features black and white as its primary colors, with yellow and gold used as accents. The new logo will be used on all future cars. Lambo said the redesigned logo marks “a new phase in the company’s positioning.”

Lamborghini’s new logo (Source: Lamborghini)

Shifting to an electric lineup

The refresh comes as Lamborghini plans to electrify its entire lineup by the end of the year. Under its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, the brand will reduce emissions by 40% per car by 2030 with new electric models.

Lamborghini’s transformation started with the Revuelto plug-in hybrid last year. The brand will accelerate the shift in 2024 by launching the first hybrid Urus SUV and Huracan PHEV.

Lamborghini Lanzador fully electric 2+2 concept (Source: Lamborghini)

This will lead to Lamborghini’s first fully electric vehicle, previewed by the Lanzador concept, due in 2028. Lambo is working on its first fully electric “Super SUV,” which is expected to launch in 2029.

Lamborghini shook the internet after revealing its first all-electric vehicle concept, the Lanzador, last August.

The high-riding 2+2 GT combines the versatility of a daily driver while preserving the performance of a Lambo. CEO Stephan Winkelmann said with the Lanzador, the brand is “looking into our future without forgetting our DNA.”

Lamborghini designed the interior to make you feel like you’re in a cockpit with bucket seats, a sports steering wheel, and dual digital screens.

What do you guys think of Lamborghini’s new look? Let us know in the comments.