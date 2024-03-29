 Skip to main content

Lamborghini revamps the luxury brand with a new look as its lineup shifts to electric

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 29 2024 - 7:23 am PT
8 Comments
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV

The iconic Lamborghini brand is getting a new look as the automaker prepares for an electric future. Lamborghini launched its new logo and corporate identity as part of its transformation.

It’s been over two decades since Lamborghini last updated its unmistakable logo. The black and gold bull, symbolic of Lambo’s power, performance, and agility (and the company’s founder, Ferruccio Lamborghini’s zodiac sign, Taurus), is getting a modern update.

Lamborghini’s new look is part of a broader transformation focused on “sustainability and decarbonization.” The performance brand will electrify its entire lineup by the end of 2024.

The overhaul is designed to better reflect the “brave,” “unexpected,” and “authentic” values of its new mission called “Driving Humans Beyond.”

According to Lambo, it aims to “create a solid pact with future generations,” serving as inspiration for sustainable progress.

The new look will be applied to future vehicles and the brand as a whole. Although very similar to the previous logo, you can see the Lamborghini name stands out with a “broader” typeface on the new version.

Lamborghini-new-look

For the first time, the iconic bull is designed individually from the shield, making it stand out even more.

It also features black and white as its primary colors, with yellow and gold used as accents. The new logo will be used on all future cars. Lambo said the redesigned logo marks “a new phase in the company’s positioning.”

Lamborghini’s new logo (Source: Lamborghini)

Shifting to an electric lineup

The refresh comes as Lamborghini plans to electrify its entire lineup by the end of the year. Under its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, the brand will reduce emissions by 40% per car by 2030 with new electric models.

Lamborghini’s transformation started with the Revuelto plug-in hybrid last year. The brand will accelerate the shift in 2024 by launching the first hybrid Urus SUV and Huracan PHEV.

Lamborghini-new-look
Lamborghini Lanzador fully electric 2+2 concept (Source: Lamborghini)

This will lead to Lamborghini’s first fully electric vehicle, previewed by the Lanzador concept, due in 2028. Lambo is working on its first fully electric “Super SUV,” which is expected to launch in 2029.

Lamborghini shook the internet after revealing its first all-electric vehicle concept, the Lanzador, last August.

Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior
Lamborghini-lanzador-EV-interior

The high-riding 2+2 GT combines the versatility of a daily driver while preserving the performance of a Lambo. CEO Stephan Winkelmann said with the Lanzador, the brand is “looking into our future without forgetting our DNA.”

Lamborghini designed the interior to make you feel like you’re in a cockpit with bucket seats, a sports steering wheel, and dual digital screens.

What do you guys think of Lamborghini’s new look? Let us know in the comments.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lamborghini

Lamborghini
Lamborghini Lanzador

Lamborghini Lanzador

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising