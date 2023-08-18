Lamborghini officially reveals the commanding Lanzador EV, its first 100% electric vehicle

After images leaked of the Lamborghini Lanzador EV Thursday, the Italian sports car maker finally unleashed the beast at Monterey Car Week. Lamborghini’s first electric car is a high-riding 2+2 GT with a bold stance.

Lamborghini unveils Lanzador EV, a bold 2+2 GT

Although we already knew what the Lanzador EV looked like from leaked images posted on social media this week, Lamborghini just made it official.

The Lanzador was officially unveiled Friday, showing the purely electric car in its full. Lamborghini says the concept introduces a high-ground-clearance GT with 2+2 seating (which explains why it looks like a supercar riding on an SUV).

Lamborghini’s first electric supercar will include an “unprecedented on-board experience,” which stays true to the brand’s DNA but also offers a glimpse into its future.

The company says the Lanzador EV will create an original driving experience to satisfy tech-oriented customers.

Supercar performance with daily driver versatility

By combining the performance of a Lamborghini super sports car with the versatility of a daily driver, the Lanzador creates a unique driving experience.

The all-electric vehicle pulls design elements from the Revuelto sports car, adaptable Urus, and a spaceship, of course, combining them into an EV that does it all.

A trunk is hidden under the short front bonnet, while the glass tailgate opens wide. With adjustable rear seats, the EV is adaptable to most situations.

As Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini’s CEO, explained, “With Lanzador we are looking into our future without forgetting our DNA. The first coupés from Lamborghini with their front engines were sporty, elegant Gran Turismos suitable for everyday use as 2+2-seaters.”

The Lamborghini Lanzador EV will feature a high-power electric motor on each axle with over one megawatt of peak power, according to the automaker.

In addition, the AWD system is equipped with e-torque vectoring on the rear axle to enable easy maneuvering around corners and other dynamic driving situations.

The energy will be provided by a “new generation high-performance battery” with long-range capabilities. Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, describes the transition to electric as “an intelligent opportunity to develop more performance and drivability.”

Interior cockpit

Meanwhile, the automaker says it won’t be the hardware that defines the Lanzador EV but the software and control systems.

The interior layout is designed to make it feel like you’re the pilot, with active controls on the sports steering wheel, bucket seats, and dual digital screens. One screen is for the instrument panel in front of the driver, and the other is a retractable entertainment system for the passenger.

A newly-developed Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving dynamics control system creates an even finer and more precise drive. Aerodynamics also plays a critical role with the EV featuring the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) system, the technology used in the Huracán Performante and Aventador SVJ to optimize efficiency.

Thanks to an active chassis, the Lanzador fine-tunes itself to the driving situation, adapting for the best driving style.

The Lanzador EV will be Lamborghini’s first all-electric vehicle, slated to enter production in 2028. It will join the Revuelto, Hurcan, and Urus as the fourth model in its lineup.

Lamborghini will electrify its entire lineup by the end of 2024, including a Huracan PHEV and Urus PHEV due out next year.

Source: Lamborghini