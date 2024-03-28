Save $483 on Jetson Canyon electric scooter from $417, portable pellet grill now $251, more

Spring joyrides are now just as affordable as they are fun, as today’s best deals come headlined by the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter starting at $417. You can also take a more environmentally-friendly approach to cookouts this spring with this portable Z GRILLS Pellet Grill and Smoker at $251, while getting your yard in shape for get-togethers with a collection of discounted Sun Joe electric tools. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save up to $483 on the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter starting from $417

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter with two varying discounts based on location, the first of which falls to $417.28 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon – and the second falling to $495.52 shipped, after clipping the on-page 5% off coupon. Already down from its $900 MSRP, this is only the fifth discount we have tracked over the course of the last year and comes in as a 54% or 45% markdown off the going rate, saving you a whopping $483 to $404 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired since December, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, the Jetson Canyon e–scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

Z GRILLS CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill and Smoker hits $251

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS CRUISER 200A Pro Portable Pellet Grill and Smoker for $251.10 shipped. Down from $322, with a higher $335 MSRP, it has seen very few discounts since its release in February 2023, with the biggest of the past year dropping costs to a $215 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $36 above the all-time low.

This portable grill and smoker sports a more compact design than other models under the Z GRILLS brand, only measuring 25 inches by 20 inches by 13 inches that makes it easy to transport, set up, break down, and clean – all on the go. It utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Equipped with upgraded PID controls, this device keeps between its 180-degree to 450-degree temperature range for 8-in-1 functionality: grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue, and char-grill. It has 202 square-inches of cooking space that holds up to six burgers, 11 hotdogs, or one full rack of ribs at once – even including a meat probe so you won’t have to sit around babysitting your food as it cooks.

Sun Joe SPX3000 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer now $129

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129 shipped. It has spent the last year at or returning to $169, with the second half of 2023 seeing regular discounts, but never down farther than $159 – except for a short-lived drop to $110 in October during Prime Deals days. Since 2024 began, we’ve seen the same recurring discount to $129, with today’s deal coming in to repeat the trend as a 24% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the fourth-lowest price we have tracked – $34 above the all-time low from 2022. Equipped with a 1,800W motor, this electric pressure washer is able to produce a 2023 max PSI and 1.76 GPM. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as Sun Joe’s total stop system that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to conserve water and costs. It comes with five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle.

Spring e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.