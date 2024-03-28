A dealership marked up a Hyundai IONIQ 5 N’s price by $20k

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai just released the IONIQ 5 N’s price just a couple weeks ago, and a California dealer has already marked the MSRP up on the automaker’s newest, most powerful EV by $20,000.

Redditor u/Qball1754 wrote in a post on the r/Ioniq5 subreddit yesterday that he’s a Hyundai influencer and the owner of a Veloster N. Hyundai told him that Ontario Hyundai in California had the IONIQ 5 N in its possession, so he went to the dealership to buy it and was greeted by an eye-watering markup of $20,000, which took the price from $67,685 to $87,685:

Here’s what u/Qball1754 – aka David De Rigo, according to his Instagram account – had to say on Reddit:

First off, my sales person was super nice and pushed hard to work something out. Aside from that my experience wasn’t the best, there’s a 20k markup that is non-negotiable and was told corporate made the decision on it since it was delivered like that (I don’t buy it) Other dealerships are gonna charge a higher markup on the car from what I was told as it’s an “exotic” Hyundai will not do a lease for the car or any EV credit and finance only. Sales/finance manager were really disrespectful over pricing and me knowing about their allocations and being an Nfluencer.

Electrek’s Take

The IONIQ 5 N is a serious performance vehicle. Its dual electric motors can deliver up to 641 horsepower (478 kW) from an 84 kWh battery and achieve 0-60 mph in an unbelievable 3.25 seconds. But is it “exotic” enough to justify a $20k markup?

It’s only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and the dealership is going for the “don’t ask, don’t get” approach. But it sounds like they threw up all sorts of arbitrary conditions and rules. Way to sell cars and build your reputation, folks – especially with an “Nfluencer.”

