Hyundai reveals IONIQ 5 N price starts at $66,100, topping the Tesla Model Y Performance

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 12 2024 - 12:43 pm PT
1 Comment
Hyundai-IONIQ-5-N-price

The first Hyundai N brand high-performance EV will start at $66,100 (excluding destination). Hyundai says the 641 hp IONIQ 5 N starting price sets a “new benchmark for engaging, all-electric high performance.” But how does it stack up against the Tesla Model Y Performance?

Hyundai’s first N brand performance EV lands in the US

Hyundai’s first N-brand electric performance EV, the IONIQ 5 N, made its North American debut at Automobility LA in November. It will hit US dealers this month.

“Our fully equipped IONIQ 5 N delivers a new level of driver engagement in the world of all-electric high performance,” said Hyundai North America CEO Jose Munoz.

The IONIQ 5 N was “developed to take driving fun to a new level” with new technology to maximize the three “N pillars,” Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability, and Everyday Sportscar.

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform and a dual-motor powertrain, the IONIQ 5 N delivers up to 641 horsepower (478 kW). Hyundai says the added power is thanks to a two-stage inverter that boosts output from the vehicle’s new 84 kWh battery.

With N Grin Boost engaged, the EV’s motors spin up to 21,000 rpm, providing up to 641 hp for 10 seconds.

Other features like the N Pedal, N Drift Optimizer, and N Torque Distribution improve the EV’s handling and cornering abilities.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-N
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N price starts at $66,100

The N Race feature is optimized for endurance on the circuit to enable the fastest possible laps overall. New N-tuned brakes are Hyundai’s most powerful braking system yet with new material to improve airflow and cooling.

Hyundai included N e-shift and N Active Sound to replicate an ICE sports car’s shifting feel and sounds.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-N-price
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Added exterior design elements like a black wing and wing-type spoiler increase aerodynamics while adding a sporty style. The performance EV is 0.79″ lower and 2.0″ wider than the standard IONIQ 5 N.

The interior is loaded with N-branded elements, including the steering wheel seats, door scuff panels, and metal panels.

Hyundai-IONIQ-5-N-price
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai revealed the new IONIQ 5 N will start at $66,100 (without destination). Including a $1,375 destination fee, the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N price will be $67,475.

Horsepower0 to 60 mph
(Seconds)		Starting Price
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N6413.25
(W/ Launch Control and
N Grin Boost function)		$66,100
Tesla Model Y Performance4553.5$52,590
Hyundai IONIQ 5 N price vs Tesla Model Y Performance

That’s more than the Tesla Model Y Performance. Tesla’s Model Y Performance starts at $52,590 with up to 455 hp and a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds.

Which performance EV are you choosing? The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N or Tesla Model Y Performance? Let us know in the comments below.

