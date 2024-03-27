Porsche’s all-electric Boxster EV seen sporting production lights in new testing video

The fully electric Porsche Boxster is almost ready for its debut. Ahead of its official release, the Porsche Boxster EV was spotted wearing production headlights in a new testing video.

Following a strong 2023, Porsche looks to follow it up with several new models rolling out over the next few months.

The new Porsche Taycan update will go on sale this spring. Porsche added more range, faster charging, and power to its all-electric Taycan.

Porsche followed it up with its most powerful road-ready vehicle yet, the 1,092 hp Taycan Turbo GT. With Weissach package added, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. It starts at $230,000.

After finally revealing the all-electric Macan EV earlier this year, Porsche will begin deliveries in the second half of 2024.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said earlier this month, “We already have 10,000 orders, and these customers haven’t even been able to drive the car yet.”

All-electric Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche)

The Macan EV features up to 381 mi (613 km) WLTP range and fast charging capabilities (10% to 80%) in around 21 minutes. Next up, will be the fully electric 718 Boxster EV.

Porsche Boxster EV shows off lights in new video

Like the new electric Macan, the Boxster EV is expected to ride on Porsche’s new PPE platform. The sporty EV has been spotted several times as it gets closer to its debut.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (Source: Porsche AG)

We saw the Porsche Boxster EV’s performance in a testing video a few months ago, showing its tires lift off the ground from its power.

A new video from CarSpyMedia shows reveals the EV’s production lights during winter testing in the Arctic Circle. As you can see, Porsche has kept much of the Boxster’s design the same, adding modern elements, similar to what was done with the Macan EV.

Porsche Boxster EV spotted (Source:CarSpyMedia)

The electric Boxster looks sleek as it passes. From what’s shown, the headlights look similar to those on the Macan EV and updated Taycan.

Porsche is expected to reveal the electric Boxster by the end of the year, with deliveries in 2025. The automaker has already begun preparations at its Zuffenhausen plant to make room.

(Source: Porsche AG)

After that, the electric Cayenne will launch late next year or 2026. Porsche is also expanding “upwards” with a new all-electric luxury SUV “sportily positioned above the Cayenne.”

Porsche is standing by its EV targets, including 80% of deliveries being all-electric by 2030.