 Skip to main content

Americans love Tesla wall chargers – and charging at home – study

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 27 2024 - 4:00 pm PT
6 Comments
Tesla wall-mounted charger
Photo: Tesla

Charging at home is the most satisfying part of owning an EV, and Tesla’s wall-mounted charger is still the US favorite, according to a new study from J.D. Power.

Public charging infrastructure may still be expanding and experiencing growing pains, but EV owners are pretty satisfied with their charging at home experience, according to auto data and analytics firm J.D. Power’s new “2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study,” which was conducted with PlugShare.

The study examined the home charging experience of EV owners across all three charger segments – Level 1 portable chargers, Level 2 portable chargers, and Level 2 wall-mounted home chargers.

When it came to brand preference and satisfaction, the study only looked at Level 2 wall-mounted home chargers. Tesla’s wall-mounted Level 2 charger ranks highest for a fourth consecutive year, scoring 790 on a 1,000-point scale. Emporia (764) ranks second, and GRIZZL-E (761) ranks third.

Although Level 1 portable charger satisfaction improved 20 points, the gap between it and Level 2 wall-mounted charging stations is still considerable, at 581 vs. 744, respectively, because of charging speed. (That’s not really a huge surprise.) Overall satisfaction with Level 2 portable chargers is 735.

Combined, Level 2 portable and Level 2 wall-mounted charging stations are used by 84% of all EV owners who charge their EV at home. And while everyone’s pretty content, the most common problem that arises among owners is that the wifi connection either doesn’t work or is difficult to use. 

When it came to utility programs, 49% of EV owners said they were unaware of the programs offered by their electric utility, and 18% said their electric utility didn’t offer any programs.

Yet among Level 2 charger owners who use financial incentives for installation, satisfaction is notably higher for the cost of charging (+18 points) and fairness of retail price (+15) than those who don’t use incentives.

Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power, said:

Incentives and programs are… available to offset the cost of charger installations, upgrades, and management of ongoing charging costs, but too few EV shoppers are taking advantage of these offerings.

The industry needs to do a much better job with consumer education and awareness, and dealers are certainly in the best position to fill that role at a local level.

Read more: This small curbside EV charger can deliver 200 miles of range in 13 minutes

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
EV Charging

EV Charging
EV Chargers tesla wall connector Portable EV Charging Wall Connector

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.