This small curbside EV charger can deliver 200 miles of range in 13 minutes

Photo: Gravity

Google-backed Gravity’s new curbside DC fast charger is no bigger than a Level 2 charger, but it’s 30 times faster.

EV infrastructure startup Gravity just released a 200kW curbside DC fast charger. This speedy 18 x 9 x 27-inch DC charger can be mounted to street utility poles and uses the same advanced technology as Gravity’s record-setting indoor charging systems.

Gravity says its lightning-fast curbside EV chargers can deliver 200 miles of range in 13 minutes, don’t need utility upgrades or street reconstruction, and can be deployed en masse. What’s more, the UL Solutions-certified chargers are bidirectional.

These speeds mean chargers can be deployed on metered curbs in busy city areas – where people are already parking – and provide dozens of charging sessions per parking space daily, maximizing turnover and minimizing drivers’ downtime. (Gravity’s power cabinets can be installed up to 500 feet away.)

Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity, said, “An urban parking spot is valuable real estate. So is people’s time. If cities install slow, outdated chargers at the curb, they’re wasting people’s time and blocking the ability to fully utilize the latent potential in parked EV batteries.”

Google Ventures led a successful seed funding round for an undisclosed amount for Gravity in November 2023.

