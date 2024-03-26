Genesis unveils stunning first luxury full-size electric SUV with the Neolun Concept

Genesis made a bold statement unveiling two stunning new luxury EVs. Among them was its first full-size luxury electric SUV concept, the Genesis Neolun Concept. Meanwhile, Genesis is previewing a new high-performance brand set to rival Mercedes-AMG with the GV60 Magma concept.

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis is making a name for itself in the EV era. After nearly quadrupling EV sales in the US last year (topping Lexus and Lucid), Genesis looks to continue its expansion.

As one of the first legacy automakers to commit to ending gas-powered vehicle sales by 2026, Genesis is making quick progress. Genesis launched its first EV in the US, the GV60, in May 2022.

Since then, the luxury brand has added the Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 sedan. The Electrified GV70 marked the first Genesis (and Hyundai) EV built in the US, rolling off the production line over a year ago.

According to data from Cox Automotive, Genesis sold 6,403 EVs in the US in 2023, up 283% from the 1,671 delivered in 2022.

Genesis added a cheaper Electrified G80 “Advanced” trim that’s $5,380 less than the previous year’s model. The Genesis G80 now starts at $75,570.

Genesis Neolum full-size electric SUV concept (Source: Genesis)

Genesis Neolun previews first full-size electric SUV

Ahead of the NY Auto Show, Genesis revealed the Neolun concept, previewing its first full-size luxury electric SUV.

The electric SUV will serve as the brand’s tech beacon with “innovation that exceeds conventional standards,” according to Genesis.

Genesis Neolum full-size electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai Motor)

“It’s the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship,” according to Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. The name “Neolun” comes from the Greek “neo,” or new, and Latin “luna,” meaning moon.

Donckerwolke explained that “The Neolun Concept was inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars.”

Genesis Neolum full-size electric SUV concept (Source: Genesis)

The electric SUV exterior is based on a “reductive design” with clean lines and no unnecessary details. Genesis included coach doors, removing the B-pillars, and connecting the vehicle’s body and roof.

The design provides a spacious interior. Meanwhile, electric side steps automatically deploy when the doors open.

Genesis full-size electric SUV concept interior (Source: Genesis)

Inspired by Korea’s “ondol,” the Genesis Neolun concept includes a radiant heating system for efficient heating through the vehicle, similar to a Korean home heating method.

The electric SUV features an advanced “sound architecture” for an immersive audio experience. Genesis claims each speaker is strategically placed to provide a “concert hall-like” feel. As the speaker activities, the crystal sphere upfront rotates into a tweeter.

Genesis Neolum electric SUV concept interior (Source: Genesis)

Genesis GV60 Magma previews high-performance brand

Genesis also unveiled the GV60 Magma, officially kicking off the brand’s entry into high performance.

After teaming up with racing legend Jacky Ickx, a sportier GV60 appeared in the background of an intro video. We speculated it could be the new GV60 design.

Genesis GV60 Magma electric high-performance EV (Source: Genesis)

It looks like it was more than that. Genesis officially launched Magma, the luxury brand’s new high-performance brand. Genesis Magma is “the brand’s expansion into the realm of high-performance vehicles.”

“Genesis Magma presents an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of performance and luxury for new interpretations in high-performance vehicles,” Donckerwolke boasted.

Genesis GV60 Magma alongside other electric high-performance EVs (Source: Hyundai Motor)

The Genesis GV60 Magma will be among the first models to launch. Taking the brand’s first dedicated EV, the GV60 Magma, is lower and wider for a sportier design and lower center of gravity.

Genesis included a wider and lower air intake in the bumper to cool the batteries and motor. Three stamped holes above the main air intake provide additional cooling with added canards for downforce. Fins have been added to the roof to channel air to the rear wing, generating downforce.

Genesis GV60 Magma next to other high-performance vehicles (Source: Genesis)

The luxurious and sporty interior includes bucket seats with double-diamond stitching patterns featuring Magma’s iconic orange and titanium grey colors.

Genesis’ new high-performance brand will rival Mercedes-AMG, which teased its first sporty electric vehicle testing earlier this month.

What do you guys think about Genesis’s new EV concepts? I look forward to seeing more about the luxury brands’ new EV projects. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.