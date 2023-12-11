2024 Genesis Electrified G80 gets a $5,380 price cut with new entry-level model

The all-electric 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 sedan is getting cheaper. Genesis is adding a new entry-level Advanced trim that’s $5,380 cheaper than last year’s model.

Genesis revealed the Electrified G80, an all-electric version of the brand’s mid-size luxury sedan, in 2021.

It went on sale last year as the first electric Genesis sedan in the US. Starting at $80,900, the 2023 Genesis G80 featured 282 miles of range, a premium interior, and loads of features.

If you were waiting to get your hands on one, you may be glad you waited. Genesis is adding a new Advanced entry-level model that will bring the starting price down to $75,570, according to Car And Driver.

The new 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 EV’s starting price will be $5,380 less than the previous model. Until now, Genesis only offered the G80 EV in the fully loaded Prestige trim. The 2024 G80 Electrified Prestige trim will start at $80,320, or $630 less than last year.

2024 Genesis Electrified G80 trim Starting price Advanced $75,570 Prestige $80,320 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 price and trims

Although Genesis has yet to share more details on the new entry-level model, reports suggest it will feature the same 365 hp AWD powertrain as the Prestige.

According to EPA estimates, the 2024 Genesis Electrified G80 will offer a 282-mile driving range. That would make it the same as the 2023 model.

Genesis Electrified G80 (Source: Genesis)

Genesis is quickly expanding its brand in the US as demand for EVs continues climbing. The luxury brand offers three electric models in the US, including the GV60, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 sedan.

Genesis EVs are available in 33 states as of October. That’s nearly double that of February. By 2026, Genesis is vowing to end new gas-powered vehicle sales.

Left to right: Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 (source: Genesis)

Electrek’s Take

It’s not often you find automakers cutting prices on new vehicles. However, with stiff competition from Tesla and others in the premium US EV market, Genesis aims to increase market share.

With prices over $55,000, the electric G80 does not qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit, putting it at a disadvantage.

A new lower-priced base trim will better position it to compete. The new 2024 model is expected to go on sale in the US soon. Check for the full details.