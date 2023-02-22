First US-made Hyundai EV rolls off the line, the Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV

Marking a huge milestone for the South Korean automaker, Hyundai celebrated its first electric vehicle assembled in the US Tuesday. The Genesis Electrified GV70 EV is the luxury brand’s first model constructed outside South Korea as the automaker moves toward an electric future.

As the auto industry undergoes one of the most significant transformations throughout its history, Hyundai looks to solidify its position in the electric future.

The Hyundai Motor Company, including the Genesis and Kia brands, surpassed General Motors, Nissan, and Stellantis in sales volume last year, making it the third-largest automaker globally, behind only Toyota and Volkswagen.

Despite early success with EV models like the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, Hyundai believes it has an advantage moving forward.

Hyundai announced plans to build a $5.5 billion EV plant in Bryan County, Georgia, last May, its first in the US. Construction was initially slated for early 2023, but after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, it stoked a sense of urgency as Hyundai broke ground this past October, with production expected to begin in 2025.

In the meantime, Hyundai shared its plans to begin manufacturing its Genesis GV70 SUV at its Montgomery, Alabama, facility alongside its ICE predecessor as the shift to EV manufacturing begins.

According to a report from Alabama.com, the first Genesis EV model rolled off the production line Tuesday, marking a new era for both Hyundai and Genesis in the US.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV (Source: Genesis)

Hyundai’s first EV built in the US

The first US-built Genesis GV70 Electrified SUV rolled off the assembly line Tuesday as public officials stood by to observe the EVs battery being installed.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama president and CEO said at the news release:

Hyundai Motor Group has set a clear direction for the organization’s future mobility solutions that includes innovative designs propelled by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

The Genesis GV70 is the brand’s third EV, following the GV60 SUV launched in 2021 and the all-electric G80 executive sedan that arrived last year.

Hyundai Motor Noth America COO Claudia Marquez says the GV70 “represents two important milestones” as it grows its zero-emission electric portfolio and expands assembly capabilities to the US.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 will start at $65,850 and comes equipped with dual 160 kW front and 160 kW rear motors, a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, and 400V/800V multi-charging.

Genesis has already committed to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2030, with all new models launched after 2025 being electric.

Electrek’s Take

After investing heavily in electric vehicles in recent years, the GV70 marks a significant milestone for Hyundai as it expands its production network. The GV70 is poised to make a splash in the EV market competition against luxury EVs in the US, such as the Rivian R1S (MSRP from $73,000), BMW iX ($85,000), Audi e-tron ($70,800), and several others.

Hyundai plans to become a leader in the EV market as it aims to capture 7% of the global EV market by 2030.

The South Korean automaker announced yesterday that prices for its “electrified streamliner” IONIQ 6 sedan would start at $41,600 (+$1,115 delivery charge), which is also slated to play an integral role as the company transition to an electric future.