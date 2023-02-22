First US-made Hyundai EV rolls off the line, the Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 22 2023 - 7:30 am PT
1 Comment
Hyundai-US-EV

Marking a huge milestone for the South Korean automaker, Hyundai celebrated its first electric vehicle assembled in the US Tuesday. The Genesis Electrified GV70 EV is the luxury brand’s first model constructed outside South Korea as the automaker moves toward an electric future.

As the auto industry undergoes one of the most significant transformations throughout its history, Hyundai looks to solidify its position in the electric future.

The Hyundai Motor Company, including the Genesis and Kia brands, surpassed General Motors, Nissan, and Stellantis in sales volume last year, making it the third-largest automaker globally, behind only Toyota and Volkswagen.

Despite early success with EV models like the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, Hyundai believes it has an advantage moving forward.

Hyundai announced plans to build a $5.5 billion EV plant in Bryan County, Georgia, last May, its first in the US. Construction was initially slated for early 2023, but after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed, it stoked a sense of urgency as Hyundai broke ground this past October, with production expected to begin in 2025.

In the meantime, Hyundai shared its plans to begin manufacturing its Genesis GV70 SUV at its Montgomery, Alabama, facility alongside its ICE predecessor as the shift to EV manufacturing begins.

According to a report from Alabama.com, the first Genesis EV model rolled off the production line Tuesday, marking a new era for both Hyundai and Genesis in the US.

Hyundai-Genesis-US-EV
2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV (Source: Genesis)

Hyundai’s first EV built in the US

The first US-built Genesis GV70 Electrified SUV rolled off the assembly line Tuesday as public officials stood by to observe the EVs battery being installed.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama president and CEO said at the news release:

Hyundai Motor Group has set a clear direction for the organization’s future mobility solutions that includes innovative designs propelled by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells.

The Genesis GV70 is the brand’s third EV, following the GV60 SUV launched in 2021 and the all-electric G80 executive sedan that arrived last year.

Hyundai Motor Noth America COO Claudia Marquez says the GV70 “represents two important milestones” as it grows its zero-emission electric portfolio and expands assembly capabilities to the US.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 will start at $65,850 and comes equipped with dual 160 kW front and 160 kW rear motors, a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, and 400V/800V multi-charging.

Genesis has already committed to an all-electric vehicle lineup by 2030, with all new models launched after 2025 being electric.

Electrek’s Take

After investing heavily in electric vehicles in recent years, the GV70 marks a significant milestone for Hyundai as it expands its production network. The GV70 is poised to make a splash in the EV market competition against luxury EVs in the US, such as the Rivian R1S (MSRP from $73,000), BMW iX ($85,000), Audi e-tron ($70,800), and several others.

Hyundai plans to become a leader in the EV market as it aims to capture 7% of the global EV market by 2030.

The South Korean automaker announced yesterday that prices for its “electrified streamliner” IONIQ 6 sedan would start at $41,600 (+$1,115 delivery charge), which is also slated to play an integral role as the company transition to an electric future.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai
Genesis

Genesis
Genesis GV70

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising