Did Genesis just leak the new all-electric GV60 design?

The all-electric Genesis GV60 is due for an upgrade. In a video announcing new brand ambassador Jack Ickx, the updated Genesis GV60 design appears to have leaked in the background.

Genesis leaks new GV60 design

Genesis launched the GV60 electric SUV in 2021 as the brand’s first dedicated EV. Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same used to power the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV9, the GV60 is offered in three powertrains.

The trim options include the standard 2WD and AWD models and a Performance AWD version.

All are powered by a 77.4 kWh battery offering between 235 and 294 miles range.

Genesis’ luxury SUV boasts the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design theme. You can see signature Genesis features like the Two-Line headlamps, Crest Grille, and a new Clamshell hood design.

On the inside, the GV60 features its “Beauty of the White Space” with a minimalist feel. The floating architecture, next-gen infotainment, and premium details, like a Crystal Sphere, capture the Genesis luxury experience.

Three years after its debut, it looks like Genesis is working on an updated GV60 EV. During an introduction for its newest brand ambassador, Jack Ickx, the new Genesis GV60 design appears to leak in the background.

The image, posted by South Korea’s ShortsCar, shows several design changes. At first glance, the new design looks more aggressive, with air intakes and slimmer LED headlights.

Genesis likely included design upgrades to boost efficiency, although this has yet to be confirmed.

The 2024 Genesis GV60 currently starts at $53,350 (including destination) with up to 294 miles range. The Advanced mid-range model starts at $61,900 with 264 miles range, while the Performance version starts at $70,900 with 235 miles range.

2024 Genesis GV60 trim Price

(including $1,195

destination fee) Range

(EPA estimated

miles) Standard RWD $53,350 294 Advanced AWD $61,900 264 Performance AWD $70,900 235 2024 Genesis GV60 price and range

With ultra-fast charging at 350 kW, the Genesis GV60 can be charged from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Genesis has committed to an all-electric future by 2030. The luxury automaker nearly quadrupled EV sales in the US last year with 6,403 models handed over. That’s more than Lexus and Lucid.

If you’ve been eyeing Genesis’ electric SUV, we can help you get started. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2024 Genesis GV60 near you today.

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog