Hyundai has sold over 262,000 IONIQ 5 electric SUVs in 24 different countries

The all-electric IONIQ 5 SUV kicked off a new era at Hyundai as the first model in its dedicated EV brand. Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales have reached over 262,000 across 24 countries as the Korean automaker looks to expand its global presence.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales tops 262,000 in 24 countries

First launched in February 2021, the IONIQ 5 is Hyundai’s first model to ride on its dedicated E-GMP platform.

The E-GMP is a game-changer as the backbone of its all-electric models. Hyundai’s EV platform includes a large-capacity battery, providing the IONIQ 5 with up to 303 EPA-est miles range.

Perhaps more importantly, with 800V fast charging, the platform delivers ultra-fast charging, enabling the electric SUV to charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes. In about 5 minutes, you can get up to 68 miles of range.

Hyundai’s electric SUV began rolling out in the US in May 2021 and is now nearly tied with Korea in cumulative sales.

Since launching, Hyundai has sold 66,938 IONIQ 5s in Korea and 66,481 in the US. As of February 2024, Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales had topped 262,000.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales since launching (Source: Hyundai)

The IONIQ 5 is now on sale in 24 different countries, including Germany (33,731), the UK (14,426), Canada (11,526), and Norway (10,426), among several others.

Hyundai launched the refreshed IONIQ 5 in Korea with slight design improvements, higher battery capacity, and even faster charging. With up to 84 kWh battery capacity, the IONIQ 5 is now rated with up to 301 mi (485 km) range in Korea, up from 285 mi (458 km) from a 77.4 kWh battery. Range and pricing in the US have yet to be revealed.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

After the IONIQ 5 earned the sporty N treatment earlier this month, Hyundai is preparing to launch another variant of its top-selling electric SUV.

A rugged XRT trim was spotted testing near Hyundai and Kia’s technical center earlier this month. According to TheKoreanCarBlog, Hyundai is expected to introduce the rugged IONIQ 5 variant in the US and Europe by the end of this year.

The 2024 IONIQ 5 in the US starts at $41,800, but Hyundai is offering massive savings during its “Getaway Sales Event.”



2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 trim Starting Price

(excluding destination fee) Range

(EPA est miles) SE Standard Range $41,800 220 SE $45,850 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 SEL $47,400 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 Limited $53,500 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 Disney100 $59,400 260 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 prices and trim options

Hyundai is offering a rare 0% APR offer for up to 60 months or a $7,500 EV bonus. The 2024 IONIQ 5 SEL RWD is available to lease for as low as $229 per month with up to $10,000 in savings ($7,500 EV lease cash + $2,500 customer bonus).

