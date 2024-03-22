Here’s where Virginia is installing its first 18 NEVI EV chargers

Photo: Electrify America

Virginia is handing out $11.295 million in federal grants to install 18 NEVI-compliant EV chargers – here’s where they’re going.

This week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the first round of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) federal grant winners. The EV charging stations will be sited along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors of interstates and major highways.

The federal NEVI program allocates $5 billion over five years to help US states create a network of EV charging stations. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The NEVI program requires EV charging stations to be available every 50 miles and within one travel mile of the Alternative Fuel Corridor. EV charging stations must include at least four ports with connectors capable of simultaneously charging four EVs at 150 kilowatts (kW) each, with a total station power capacity of 600 kW or more.

The charging stations must have 24-hour public accessibility and provide amenities like restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter.

Out of the 18 federal grant recipients, eight are in the Richmond area; four are in the Staunton area, three are in Bristol; and Salem, Hampton Roads, and Fredericksburg are each getting an NEVI-compliant EV charging station. VDOT does not state when the chargers are expected to be installed, but notices to proceed appear to be issued around three months after the grant announcements.

Retailers such as Circle K, BP, Love’s Travel Stops, Amoco, Pilot Travel Center, and Valero are on the list. Some motels that are near 24-hour amenities are also on the list.

Charge Ahead Partnership executive director Jay Smith said, “We applaud VDOT for awarding several of the grants in this first round to businesses that have been serving drivers for decades and will be serving drivers for years to come. These grants will eventually dry up, so every dollar that goes to a business positioned to grow this investment into a sustainable operation that is not dependent on federal funds is a win for the Commonwealth.”

Virginia will receive $106 million of NEVI grants from 2022 to 2027 to help businesses to build, own and operate DC fast charging stations.

