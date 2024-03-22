Save $240 on NIU KQi3 Max e-scooter at $760, wood pellet grill hits $319, electric tools, more

Headlining today’s green deals is a one-day sale on the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for $760. It is joined by the updated Z Grills 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker at $319, as well as another one-day sale on the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with a 4.0Ah battery at a new $280 low. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter now $760

After yesterday’s 24-hour sale on the NIU KQi2, Best Buy is back for today only to offer the NIU KQi3 Max Foldable Electric KickScooter for $759.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, this model saw few discounts over 2023, dropping to $559 with the biggest of them. Today’s deal comes in as a 24% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $39 and lands at the fourth-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 450W rear-wheel drive motor and a 48V battery, this scooter can reach top speeds of 23.6 MPH with a range of up to 40 miles and can handle up to a 25% incline. It features a triple braking system alongside self-healing tires that are able to seal themselves if and when punctured, giving you a more worry-free ride. It also features a halo headlight, brake lights, a foldable frame, and an array of smart capabilities through the NIU app or the LED display, such as allowing you to lock your scooter, check your riding statistics, and even customize your speed and cruise control functions.

While the KQi2 Pro Foldable Electric Kick Scooter is no longer sitting at $380, it is still discounted to $400 on Best Buy, down from $599. You’ll also find this price matching the current Amazon listing as well. It comes equipped with a 300W rear-wheel drive and a 48V battery that pushes the scooter up to 17.4 MPH speeds for a 25-mile range on a single 7-hour charge. It features four riding modes, an IP54 water-resistance rating, 10-inch wheels, an LED headlight and taillight, a front drum brake as well as a rear regenerative brake, an LED dashboard display, and a foldable body for easy transport and storage. Like the model above, you’ll also get smart controls through the companion app to adjust settings to fit your needs.

Z Grills wood pellet grill and smoker hits $319

Amazon is offering the Z Grills 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $319.20 shipped. Regularly $399, it saw its fair share of discounts over 2023 and into the new year, however, most of them have been much smaller, with the biggest dropping costs down to $349 during Labor Day sales. Today’s deal comes in as a solid $80 off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $14 above the all-time low. This updated grill and smoker utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, providing 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill). Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate making it ideal for beginners.

Save on this electric Greenworks chainsaw

We’re getting two Best Buy one-day green deals this morning, having already covered the short-timed discount for the KQi3 Max e-scooter. Now you can also find the Greenworks 80V 18-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw with 4.0Ah battery for $279.99 shipped. Down from a $400 price tag, this particular combo of tool and battery saw very few discounts over 2023, with today’s deal being the first of the new year. It comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and marks a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 18-inch bar and chain, as well as a 4.0Ah battery and rapid-charger, this chainsaw allows up to 270 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes charger and scabbard.

