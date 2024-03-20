Hiboy’s EX6 Step-Thru e-bike is just $800, Greenworks electric tool deals, more

Today is the first day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, with today’s green deals all seeing new and returning low prices as a result. Headlining the best discounts today is the Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike at a new $800 low. It is joined by the Greenworks Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower also falling to a new $306 low, as well as Jackery’s Explorer 500 Portable Power Station returning to its $349 low. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.

Hiboy’s EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike hits new $800 low

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 49% off a selection of Hiboy e-bikes and e-scooters. A notable offer amongst the bunch is the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike for $799.99 shipped. Down from a $1,580 price tag, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the former $900 all-time low. Today it comes in as a 49% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.

The EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes.

Greenworks Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower with two batteries at new $306 low

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and more. A notable standout amongst the bunch is the Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $306.14 shipped. Down from $408, this model has seen much in terms of discounts since 2024 began, with today’s sale being the first deal of the new year. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, this axial blower can reach airflow speeds of 145 MPH at 580 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and a turbo mode for maximum output power. It comes with two batteries, a 2.5Ah and a 2.0Ah that are interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 30+ minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge – using both batteries in succession. Also includes a charger to complete the package.

Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station returns to $349 low

As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 41% off a selection of Jackery power stations, bundles, and solar panels. A notable deal amongst the bunch is the Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped. Down from its $530 price tag, this power station saw various discounts over 2023, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower during winter holiday sales. Since the start of 2024, we’ve already seen two major backup sales that brought the price down to the same $359 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, beating out both of our previous mentions by $10 and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches the winter holiday sales.

The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (when bundled or purchased separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

