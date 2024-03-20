Hiboy’s EX6 Step-Thru e-bike is just $800, Greenworks electric tool deals, more

Today is the first day of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, with today’s green deals all seeing new and returning low prices as a result. Headlining the best discounts today is the Hiboy EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike at a new $800 low. It is joined by the Greenworks Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower also falling to a new $306 low, as well as Jackery’s Explorer 500 Portable Power Station returning to its $349 low. Plus, all of the other best new Green Deals landing this week.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
Hiboy’s EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike hits new $800 low
As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 49% off a selection of Hiboy e-bikes and e-scooters. A notable offer amongst the bunch is the EX6 Step-Thru Fat-Tire e-bike for $799.99 shipped. Down from a $1,580 price tag, this bike saw few discounts during 2023 outside of holiday sales like Black Friday where it first fell to the former $900 all-time low. Today it comes in as a 49% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low.
The EX6 Step-Thru e-bike comes equipped with a 500W Brushless Geared Motor alongside a removable 48V waterproof battery to reach top speeds of 25 MPH for up to 75 miles on a single six to seven-hour charge. Sporting an ergonomic riding design, it features 20-inch all-terrain fat-tires in conjunction with a hydraulic suspension fork for a smooth ride wherever you go. It also has an integrated rear cargo rack, fenders over both wheels, dual disc brakes, an LCD display, a bright headlight, a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, and three riding modes.
More Hiboy EV discounts:
- S2 e-scooter, 19 MPH for 17 miles: $300 (Reg. $500)
- S2 Pro e-scooter, 19 MPH for 25 miles: $400 (Reg. $650)
- ECOM 14 e-scooter with seat and basket, 22MPH for 31 miles: $570 (Reg. $900)
- P6 Fat-Tire e-bike, 28 MPH for 62 miles: $1,000 (Reg. $1,400)
- and more…
Greenworks Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower with two batteries at new $306 low
As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 45% off a selection of Greenworks mowers, blowers, trimmers, pressure washers, and more. A notable standout amongst the bunch is the Pro 80V 580 CFM Cordless Electric Axial Leaf Blower for $306.14 shipped. Down from $408, this model has seen much in terms of discounts since 2024 began, with today’s sale being the first deal of the new year. It comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.
Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, this axial blower can reach airflow speeds of 145 MPH at 580 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and a turbo mode for maximum output power. It comes with two batteries, a 2.5Ah and a 2.0Ah that are interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family, and provides this blower up to 30+ minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge – using both batteries in succession. Also includes a charger to complete the package.
Greenworks lawn and garden care discounts:
- 24V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer: $80 (Reg. $100)
- 40V 130 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower: $93 (Reg. $129)
- 40V 14-inch Cordless Chainsaw: $160 (Reg. $200)
- 40V 24-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer: $161 (Reg. $190)
- 40V 16-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower: $224 (Reg. $299)
- 80V 21-inch Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: $480 (Reg. $600)
- and more…
Greenworks bundle discounts:
- 40V 13-Inch Cordless Trimmer/Edger and Blower with bonus spools: $152 (Reg. $190)
- 40V 16-inch Cordless Push Mower, Blower, and 13-inch Trimmer: $408 (Reg. $480)
- 80V 21-inch Cordless Push Mower, Axial Blower, and 13-inch Trimmer: $647 (Reg. $852)
- and more…
More pellet grills and smokers seeing discounts:
- Pit Boss Lexington Onyx, 500 square-inches: $294 (Reg. $327)
- Z GRILLS 2024 550B, 553 square-inches: $332 (Reg. $439)
- Camp Chef SmokePro SE 24, 429 square-inches: $397 (Reg. $484)
- Z GRILLS 7052B with Wi-Fi smart controls, 709 square-inches: $819 (Reg. $999)
- and more…
Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station returns to $349 low
As part of its Big Spring Sale event, Amazon is taking up to 41% off a selection of Jackery power stations, bundles, and solar panels. A notable deal amongst the bunch is the Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $349 shipped. Down from its $530 price tag, this power station saw various discounts over 2023, with the vast majority of them falling to the same $400 low and a select few falling $51 lower during winter holiday sales. Since the start of 2024, we’ve already seen two major backup sales that brought the price down to the same $359 rate. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 34% markdown off the going rate, beating out both of our previous mentions by $10 and returning the price down to the all-time low that matches the winter holiday sales.
The Explorer 500 offers a 518Wh capacity that can provide a 1,000W max power output. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in up to 7.5 hours via a wall outlet or car port and in up to 9.5 hours by using a SolarSaga 100W solar panel (when bundled or purchased separately). It provides seven ports to cover your device’s charging needs: three USB-As, two DCs, one AC, and one car port. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.
More Jackery power station discounts:
- Explorer 100 Plus, 99Wh capacity: $100 (Reg. $149)
- Explorer 300, 293Wh capacity: $229 (Reg. $350)
- Explorer 1000 Plus, 1,264Wh capacity: $899 (Reg. $1,199)
- Explorer 1500 Pro, 1,512Wh capacity: $999 (Reg. $1,699)
- and more…
Jackery bundle discounts:
- Explorer 1000 Plus with two 100W solar panels: $1,249 (Reg. $1,699)
- Explorer 2000 Plus with two 200W solar panels: $1,599 (Reg. $3,299)
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 2,042Wh capacity: $1,869 (Reg. $2,199)
- Explorer 3000 Pro with two 200W solar panels: $2,799 (Reg. $3,999)
- Explorer 2000 Plus with expandable battery: $2,944 (Reg. $3,799)
- Explorer 3000 Pro with transfer switch and two 200W solar panels: $2,999 (Reg. $4,199)
- Explorer 2000 Plus with expandable battery and two 200W solar panels: $3,999 (Reg. $6,499)
- and more…
Spring e-bike deals!
- Super73 RX Electric Motorbike: $2,999 (Reg. $3695)
- Lynx All-Terrain e-bike: $2,999 (Reg. $3,999)
- Juiced’s HyperScrambler 2: $1,999 (Reg. $3,499)
- Aventon Aventure.2 All-Terrain e-bike with free extra battery: $1,799 ($2,499 value)
- Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike with $372 in free accessories: $1,799 (Reg. $2,199)
- Lectric XPedition Cargo Dual-battery e-bike with $405 in free accessories: $1,789 (Reg. $2,104
- Lectric XPedition Cargo e-bike with $405 in free accessories: $1,475 (Reg. $1,804)
- Heybike Brawn Fat-Tire e-bike: $1,449 (Reg. $1,800)
- Hover-1 Altai Pro R500 e-bike: $1,221 (Reg. $2,300)
- Electric Bike Co. Model J e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,499)
- Velotric Go 1 Utility e-bike: $1,299 (Reg. $1,799)
- Trek Electra Cruiser Go! Step-Over e-bike: $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)
- Velotric Discover 1 e-bike: $1,099 (Reg. $1,599)
- Aventon Pace 500.2 e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,599)
- OKAI Stride Electric Bike: $930 (Reg. $1,600)
- Heybike Mars Foldable e-bike: $799 (Reg. $1,200)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, bundles receive up to 45% discounts for Big Spring Sale
- KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 wood pellet smoker and grill falls to new $239 low (Reg. $500)
- WORX 20V PowerShare 10-inch cordless chainsaw falls to $99 ($51 off), more from $76
- ‘World’s first’ smart indoor smoker from GE receives second discount to $850 ($149 off)
- Wallbox Pulsar Plus lvl 2 EV charger with NEMA 14-50 plug starts from $449 low (Reg. $649)
- Velotric adds T1 ST e-bike with Apple Find My to spring sale for return $1,099 low (Reg. $1,499)
- Greenworks 24V 600 PSI cordless power cleaner falls to $124 (Save $76), more from $174
- Save $562 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500X 1,516Wh power station at $1,239 low
- EcoSmart’s ECO 36 240V electric tankless water heater keeps temps high at new $399 low
- Save $1,000 on Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ electric riding lawn mower for $4,500
- Aventon adds Sinch.2 e-bike to flash sale with free extra battery for $1,499 ($1,999 value)
- Lectric’s new ONE e-bike sees $220 launch discount with $220 in added free gear
- ALLPOWERS power stations, bundles, and accessories up to 45% off starting from $89
- Anker’s new SOLIX C800 Plus 768Wh power station sees launch discount to $499 (Reg. $649)
- Greenworks’ 1900 PSI electric pressure washer covers spring cleaning from $110 (Reg. $220)
- Bundle Juiced’s new 52V G2 battery with a discounted e-bike starting at $1,649 ($2,199+ value)
- Get up to $892 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free accessory bundles starting from $1,499
- Electric Bike Co.’s Model A e-bike offers 60-mile range with free anti-theft alarm at $1,499 (Save $329)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments