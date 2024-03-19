BMW’s first quad-motor M Performance EV spotted testing [Video]

The first quad-motor EV from BMW M was recently spotted testing in icy conditions, revealing the high-performance electric car’s sporty design.

First BMW M quad-motor EV shown winter testing

The high-performance EVs are coming. After Porsche revealed its fastest street-legal EV yet, the 1,092 hp Taycan Turbo GT, we got our first look at the upcoming Mercedes-AMG electric supercar earlier this week.

Now, we are getting a closer look at what we can expect from the first quad-motor BMW M EV. BMW first teased the EV prototype back in August 2022.

The automaker said it was testing a new electric prototype with four electric motors and an integrated driving dynamics control system. BMW M’s high-performance EV has been spotted out and about several times, but this is one of the first times it’s been caught in action.

The video from CarSpyMedia shows a sportier, more aggressive version of the BMW i4 with wide fenders and a low ride.

BMW M quad-motor EV testing (Source: CarSpyMedia)

Although BMW M has yet to reveal official specs, the quad-motor EV is expected to boast over 1,000 hp, like the range-topping Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. It’s expected to ride on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform.

BMW product development chief Frank Weber confirmed an electric M3 would roll out around 2027. Weber said the platform with four independent motors can operate “up to one megawatt.” That would equal around 1,340 hp.

BMW M EV next to the BMW i4 M50 (Source: BMW)

“You can go crazy,” Weber said. “And then you have some settings where you can go deeper into something that is more and more rear-wheel drive biassed with the control possibilities that you have with electric machines.”

Last April, BMW revealed its fastest EV yet, the i7 M70. With a dual motor AWD system packing up to 660 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, the BMW i7 M70 can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds.

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT can hit 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. BMW will look to top it with its first quad-motor M performance EV.