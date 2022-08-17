BMW tests first fully electric ‘M Series’ high-performance EV concepts

BMW M, the German automaker’s high-performance car unit, is testing a new electric “M Series” EV concept. The infamous BMW M team is working on an electric car to add to its line of top-performing vehicles.

BMW’s high-performance line of vehicles known as the “M Series” was initially created 50 years ago to handle the automaker’s racing ambitions, yet the lineup has become a status symbol and a favorite among racing enthusiasts. Like most legacy automakers, BMW is transitioning to an electric future by introducing several EV car models.

BMW currently offers two fully electric models, the BMW iX, an EV SUV, and the BMW i4, its electric car model. On top of this, the automaker is releasing the BMW i7 sedan in 2023, available in the US and China.

The automaker has been more hesitant than many of its peers to go fully electric. That said, BMW is targeting 50% of its total sales to be electric by 2030.

In 2021, BMW delivered around 104,000 all-electric models. However, BMW also claims, “From 2025, we will be rigorously taking the core BMW brand into a new all-electric dimension with the ‘Neue Klasse.'”

In other words, a “new class” of EVs is coming from the BMW brand – today’s announcement confirms BMW’s high-performance M Series line is the next to get an electric makeover.

BMW i4 M50 Source: BMW

BMW’s M Series is going electric 50 years after its creation

On this day 50 years ago, a new legend was born, called the BMW M Series. The aggressive line of sporty vehicles is starting a new chapter in its thrilling 50-year history.

CEO of BMW M GmnH, Franciscus van Meel, has high hopes for the future of the line, saying:

On our anniversary, we are not only looking back, but above all also looking forward.

Although BMW has already launched the electric BMW i4 M50 and the BMW iX M60, the M series looks to be getting a facelift.

BMW is testing a new prototype with four electric motors, an integrated driving dynamics control system, and four-wheel drive. Simply put, BMW is unleashing an all-electric top-performance sports model.

The M Series team is testing software and hardware solutions for the line’s future. The concept can deliver a precise torque distribution with four wheels, all controlled by their own electric motors.

Dirk Hacker, Head of Development for the BMW M Series, spoke highly of the transformation, claiming:

Electrification opens up completely new degrees of freedom for us to create M-typical dynamics. And we can already see that we can exploit this potential to the maximum, so that our high performance sports cars will continue to offer the M-typical and incomparable combination of dynamics, agility and precision in the locally emission-free future.

BMW’s electric M Series concept is now hitting the roads after virtual testing. The automaker claims its new EV model can determine the ideal power for driving within milliseconds after the pedal is pushed.

