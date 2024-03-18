Genesis GV60 electric SUV spotted rocking a sleek new facelift with updated headlights

The all-electric Genesis GV60 electric SUV is due for a refresh. Ahead of its official debut, the Genesis GV60 was spotted with a new facelift, including sleek new headlights.

Genesis GV60 electric SUV is getting a facelift

Genesis is already working on an updated version of its first dedicated EV, the GV60. Launched in 2021, the GV60 is based on Hyundai’s E-GMP EV platform, which powers its best-selling IONIQ 5.

The luxury brand maximizes the interior with its minimalist “Beauty of the White Space” design. The GV60 is offered in three powertrains: 2WD, AWD, and AWD Performance.

All Genesis GV60 models are powered by a 77.4 kWh battery, which provides between 235 and 294 miles range. Genesis incorporated its iconic design features, including its crest grille, two-line LED headlights, and a modern take on its Clamshell hood.

Genesis added features like floating architecture, modern infotainment, and a crystal sphere to complement the premium interior.

Three years after launching, Genesis is busy designing an updated GV60 model. A new video from Korea’s ShortsCar captured the GV60 facelift during testing.

Despite the camo, you can see several updates including sleek new headlights and what appears to be a more sporty design. The design ugrades are likely to improve efficiency.

During a video introduction for its newest brand ambassador, Jack Ickx, the new Genesis GV60 facelift appeared to leak in the background. From what you can see, the headlights and sleek new styling mirror the model caught testing.

The GV60 leaked during Ickx’s intro also featured a new air intake, which is likely covered by the camo.

Genesis has yet to officially reveal the new GV60, so we still don’t know powertrain specs or prices.

2024 Genesis GV60 trim Price

(including $1,195

destination fee) Range

(EPA estimated

miles) Standard RWD $53,350 294 Advanced AWD $61,900 264 Performance AWD $70,900 235 2024 Genesis GV60 price and range

The 2024 Genesis GV60 starts at $53,350 (with destination) and that includes up to 294 miles range. For the AWD version, the starting price is $61,900. The Performance AWD will run you over $70,000.

Hyundai has been slashing EV prices in the US and in Korea as it looks to fend off incoming competition, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new Genesis GV60 with a lower starting price.

Hyundai revealed its new IONIQ 5 refresh earlier this month with a bigger battery (84 kWh), enabling over 300 miles (485 km) range in Korea. That’s up from 285 miles with the previous (77.4 kWh ) battery.

The new IONIQ 5 also improves charging speeds with quick charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes. Like the new IONIQ 5, the Genesis GV60 facelift will likely include a bigger battery with improved performance.

Genesis is committed to going all-electric by 2030. After nearly quadrupling EV sales in the US last year, Genesis looks to keep the momentum rolling in 2024. Check back soon as new details emerge about the updated Genesis GV60 refresh

Source: TheKoreanCarBlog, CarsShort