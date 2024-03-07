Volkswagen kicks off pre-sales for the ID.7 Tourer station wagon

Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen just opened up pre-sales for its electric ID.7 Tourer estate car – or station wagon, as it’s known in the US.

The ID.7 sedan landed in April 2023, and is currently sold in North America (where it replaces the Passat), Europe, and China (where it’s known as the ID.7 Vizzion).

In mid-February, VW launched the ID.7 station wagon in Germany. Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer pre-sales have now launched there, and the price starts at €54,795.

The ID.7 station wagon can, at present, be configured as the ID.7 Tourer Pro with a 210 kW output and a 77 kW battery. The Tourer Pro has an impressive 607-km (377-mile) WLTP range. Its charging capacity is up to 175 kW at DC fast charging stations, and VW asserts it can be charged from 10-80% in about 28 minutes.

Photo: Volkswagen

VW’s first electric station wagon has a spacious load capacity of up to 1,714 liters. Even with five people on board, there’s a luggage compartment volume of up to 605 liters with the rear bench seat backrest in the cargo position.

Photo: Volkswagen

Standard features are pretty comprehensive and include an infotainment system with a touchscreen, two-zone automatic AC, IDA voice assistant, heated seats, and a rain sensor. Assist systems are also included as standard.

Fun custom packages on offer include a panoramic Smart Glass sunroof that can be electronically switched between opaque or clear, a new wellness app with three preconfigured programs – Fresh Up, Calm Down, and Power Break – and an interior package with 30-color background lighting, ergoActive comfort front seats, and a 700W output Harman Kardon sound system.

The ID.7 Tourer and the ID.7 sedan are manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in Emden, Germany.

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*