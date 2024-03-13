First Stellantis EV in the US draws strong interest from dealers

Jeep, RAM, Dodge, and Fiat owner Stellantis is launching its first passenger electric vehicles in the US this year. The first to roll out, the Fiat 500e, is already drawing in new dealers ahead of deliveries.

After unveiling the new Fiat 500e for North America at the LA Auto Show last year, the first models are expected to begin rolling out soon.

Fiat’s new EV will be the brand’s sole vehicle after it retired the 500X following the 2023MY. The brand is introducing new versions via “drops.”

The Fiat 500e RED was the first to drop last month. With a 42 kWh battery pack, the electric car has up to 149 miles range. It features red-painted mirrors, LED headlamps, and front grille. The Fiat 500e can add 31 miles of range in five minutes with 85 kW fast charging, or 80% in 35 minutes.

Inside, the Fiat 500e features a red dashboard, a 10.25″ center touch screen with Uconnect, a 7″ driver display, and added storage.

2024 Fiat 500e RED (Source: Stellantis)

The Fiat 500e is the lightest passenger EV in its segment at just over 3,000 lbs. It’s also one of the cheapest, starting at $34,095 (including destination). Stellantis said the Fiat 500e is positioned to take advantage of tax rebates in participating states.

After dropping the Fiat 500e last month, Stellantis said its first EV in the US sold out of its initial dealer allocation in under a week.

2024 Fiat 500e “Inspired by Music” model (Source: Stellantis)

Stellantis first EV draws interest from US dealers

According to Fiat North America leader, Aamir Ahmed, dealers are now reaching out about the electric car.

“We’ve had multiple handfuls of dealers in California reach out to us looking to add lines of Fiat into their dealerships,” Ahmed told Automotive News. However, Fiat’s leader only wants to add to the “right place at the right operators.”

2024 Fiat 500e “Inspired by Music” interior (Source: Stellantis)

Ahmed explained the brand isn’t looking to “grow just to grow,” and dealers are seeing strong enough demand to support the 500e relaunch in the US.

The brand looks to expand in the US with its new Fiat Live Store, offering a digital buying experience. Shoppers can connect with an Apple-like Fiat “Genius” to answer questions or ease concerns.

“If we can simplify the buying experience so that they don’t have to have cars sitting in the showrooms, they don’t have to have people just talking to a customer that wants to come in and kick the tires [but] isn’t necessarily ready to shop. We can have our Fiat concierge do that with them,” Ahmed said.

2024 Fiat 500e “Inspired By Beauty” model (Source: Stellantis)

The move is to save overhead because “we want them to be as profitable as possible,” Fiat’s North American leader explained.

Fiat dropped two new 500e models this week, the “Inspired by Music” and “Inspired by Beauty” editions.

Both models will feature unique content like a JBL audio system and eye-catching Rose Gold coloring. The new editions will start at $37,595 (including destination).

Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV (Source: Jeep)

Stellantis has a big year planned, with several brands debuting new EVs. Jeep is launching the Wagoneer S and rugged Recon. Dodge unveiled the Charger Daytona EV last week, retaining its title as the “world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car.”

The new EVs will help Stellentis work towards its goal of 50% electric sales share in the US by 2030.