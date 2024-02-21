First Stellantis EV for the US rolls off the assembly line after selling out of dealer allocation

The first Stellantis brand EV destined for the US rolled off the assembly line this week. The all-electric Fiat 500e will arrive in the US by the end of March after selling out of its first dealer allocation in less than a week.

Stellantis first EV for the US rolls out of production

“We’re thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially begun its journey to reach customers in North America,” Fiat CEO and CMO at Stellantis said Wednesday.

The Fiat 500e is already the best-selling electric city car in Europe, ranking first in Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and France. Since launching, the 500e has sold over 185,000 units globally. Now, the small electric car is about to take on North America.

Stellantis unveiled its first EV for the US at the LA Auto Show last year. In December, the new 2024 Fiat 500e for North America made its official debut.

The Fiat 500e RED is the first drop for the 2024MY. Powered by a 42 kWh battery, the all-electric city car has an estimated range of up to 149 miles.

Fiat’s RED edition includes red-painted mirrors, LED headlamps, and front grille. It also rides on 17″ diamond-cut alloy wheels. With 85 kW fast charging, Fiat’s EV can gain 31 miles range in five minutes or 80% in 35 minutes. The electric city car is offered in three colors: tuxedo black, glacier white, and Red.

2024 Fiat 500e (Source: Stellantis)

The interior features a red dashboard, a 10.25″ center screen with Uconnect, a 7″ digital cluster, and added storage.

At just over 3,000 lbs, the Fiat 500e is the lightest passenger EV in its segment. It will also be one of the cheapest, starting at $32,500 (not including a $1,595 destination fee). Stellantis said the EV is positioned to take advantage of government tax rebates in participating states.

Every Fiat 500e purchase includes a level 2 charger or charging credits through Free2move Charge, a Stellantis-owned charging and energy business.

In a press release Wednesday, Stellantis said its first EV for the US sold out of its first dealer allocation in less than a week.

Stellantis has a big year planned with new EV launches from several brands. Jeep has previewed its first EV, the Wagoneer S, ahead of its debut this year. The brand will also launch the Wrangler-inspired Recon.

Dodge is set to unveil its first EV, the electric Charger, this year, while Ram’s electric pickup will begin rolling out.

As part of its Dare Forward 2030 plan, Stellantis aims for 50% of sales in the US to be electric by the end of the decade.