Incoming 2025 Polestar 3 gains additional variants and now starts at a lower price

Just ahead of first deliveries in the US later this year, Polestar has introduced two additional variants of the 2025 Polestar 3 SUV, including a new base-level dual motor version that starts at a price of $73,400. Other updates include add-on packages that are now standard and eligibility for lease incentives.

The 3 from Polestar ($PSNY) is the third model from the Geely-owned automaker and its second fully-electric option behind the popular Polestar 2 sedan. The 3 debuted in October 2022 as Polestar’s first crack at an SUV and the first branded EV to be built on US soil; a lot is riding on the success of the 3 SUV.

When launching in China a year ago, Polestar said the 3 would start at a price of $83,000 in the US, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2023. Since then, we’ve seen the 3 face production delays, citing more time required to finalize software development from Volvo Cars, which has since announced selling its majority stake in the EV brand.

After recently acquiring $1 billion in external funds, Polestar 3 production is now underway in China, with US builds expected to follow later this year. Before those deliveries begin, however, the Polestar 3 has seen some additions to its available variants as well as revised prices. Here’s the latest.

The Polestar 3 / Source: Polestar

Polestar 3 gains new lower price, dual motor variant

When initial US sales of the Polestar 3 began in January, the automaker only offered two options at a higher price than today’s news.

Customers could reserve a Long Range Dual Motor variant with Polestar’s Pilot Pack and Plus Pack included for $78,900 or choose the same drivetrain configuration that also includes a Performance Pack upgrade for $84,900 (not including $1,400 in destination fees).

Today, the EV automaker has introduced two additional variants of the Polestar 3, available at two separate prices below each of the original options. Here’s how the four choices of the 2025 Polestar 3 now compare by configuration, performance, and, of course, price:

Polestar 3 Variant Long Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot Pack Long Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot and Plus Pack Long Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot and Performance Pack Long Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot, Plus, and Performance Pack Drivetrain AWD AWD AWD AWD Battery Capacity 111 kWh 111 kWh 111 kWh 111 kWh Max Charging Rate (DC) 250 kW 250 kW 250 kW 250 kW EPA Estimated Range 315 miles 315 miles 279 miles 279 miles Power 489 hp 489 hp 517 hp 517 hp Torque 620 lb-ft 620 lb-ft 671 lb-ft 671 lb-ft 0-60 mph Acceleration 5.0 seconds 5.0 seconds 4.7 seconds 4.7 seconds Starting Price* $73,400 $78,900 $79,400 $84,900 * – Prices do not include $1,400 in destination fees / Source: Polestar

The bolstered Polestar 3 portfolio now includes a standard Long Range Dual Motor version of the Polestar 3, with the Pilot Pack add-on, but no Plus or Performance, starting at a price below $73,500.

The Pilot Pack remains standard on all Polestar 3 variants and includes Lane Change Assist, Park Assist Pilot, and a head-up display. US customers can also now opt for an SUV variant priced between the two initially announced options that include the Pilot and Performance upgrades, but not the Plus Pack, which includes a 25-speaker audio system designed explicitly for Polestar 3 by Bowers & Wilkins, MicroTech, or animal welfare wool seats, 21-inch Plus wheels, and heated seats in the rear. That variant of the Polestar 3 starts at a price of $79,400.

In addition to better power, torque, and acceleration detailed in the chart above, the Polestar Performance Pack includes chassis tuning, 22-inch Performance forged wheels, and “Swedish gold” accents throughout, including its seat belts.

As we reported in January, all variants of the new 2025 3 SUV also qualify for the Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive of $7,500 for customers who choose to lease. US customer deliveries of the Polestar 3 will begin in Q2 2024, beginning with the $73,400 standard version. Starting today, new variants with revised pricing of the 2025 Polestar 3 are available to configure and pre-order.