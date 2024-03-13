 Skip to main content

Incoming 2025 Polestar 3 gains additional variants and now starts at a lower price

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Mar 13 2024 - 5:00 am PT
2 Comments
Polestar 3 price

Just ahead of first deliveries in the US later this year, Polestar has introduced two additional variants of the 2025 Polestar 3 SUV, including a new base-level dual motor version that starts at a price of $73,400. Other updates include add-on packages that are now standard and eligibility for lease incentives.

The 3 from Polestar ($PSNY) is the third model from the Geely-owned automaker and its second fully-electric option behind the popular Polestar 2 sedan. The 3 debuted in October 2022 as Polestar’s first crack at an SUV and the first branded EV to be built on US soil; a lot is riding on the success of the 3 SUV.

When launching in China a year ago, Polestar said the 3 would start at a price of $83,000 in the US, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2023. Since then, we’ve seen the 3 face production delays, citing more time required to finalize software development from Volvo Cars, which has since announced selling its majority stake in the EV brand.

After recently acquiring $1 billion in external funds, Polestar 3 production is now underway in China, with US builds expected to follow later this year. Before those deliveries begin, however, the Polestar 3 has seen some additions to its available variants as well as revised prices. Here’s the latest.

Polestar 3 price
The Polestar 3 / Source: Polestar

Polestar 3 gains new lower price, dual motor variant

When initial US sales of the Polestar 3 began in January, the automaker only offered two options at a higher price than today’s news.

Customers could reserve a Long Range Dual Motor variant with Polestar’s Pilot Pack and Plus Pack included for $78,900 or choose the same drivetrain configuration that also includes a Performance Pack upgrade for $84,900 (not including $1,400 in destination fees).

Today, the EV automaker has introduced two additional variants of the Polestar 3, available at two separate prices below each of the original options. Here’s how the four choices of the 2025 Polestar 3 now compare by configuration, performance, and, of course, price:

Polestar 3 VariantLong Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot PackLong Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot and Plus PackLong Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot and Performance PackLong Range Dual Motor w/ Pilot, Plus, and Performance Pack
DrivetrainAWDAWDAWDAWD
Battery Capacity111 kWh111 kWh111 kWh111 kWh
Max Charging Rate (DC)250 kW250 kW250 kW250 kW
EPA Estimated Range315 miles315 miles279 miles279 miles
Power489 hp489 hp517 hp517 hp
Torque620 lb-ft620 lb-ft671 lb-ft671 lb-ft
0-60 mph Acceleration5.0 seconds5.0 seconds4.7 seconds4.7 seconds
Starting Price*$73,400$78,900$79,400$84,900
* – Prices do not include $1,400 in destination fees / Source: Polestar

The bolstered Polestar 3 portfolio now includes a standard Long Range Dual Motor version of the Polestar 3, with the Pilot Pack add-on, but no Plus or Performance, starting at a price below $73,500.

The Pilot Pack remains standard on all Polestar 3 variants and includes Lane Change Assist, Park Assist Pilot, and a head-up display. US customers can also now opt for an SUV variant priced between the two initially announced options that include the Pilot and Performance upgrades, but not the Plus Pack, which includes a 25-speaker audio system designed explicitly for Polestar 3 by Bowers & Wilkins, MicroTech, or animal welfare wool seats, 21-inch Plus wheels, and heated seats in the rear. That variant of the Polestar 3 starts at a price of $79,400.

In addition to better power, torque, and acceleration detailed in the chart above, the Polestar Performance Pack includes chassis tuning, 22-inch Performance forged wheels, and “Swedish gold” accents throughout, including its seat belts.

As we reported in January, all variants of the new 2025 3 SUV also qualify for the Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive of $7,500 for customers who choose to lease. US customer deliveries of the Polestar 3 will begin in Q2 2024, beginning with the $73,400 standard version. Starting today, new variants with revised pricing of the 2025 Polestar 3 are available to configure and pre-order.

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com