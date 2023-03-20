Polestar 3 electric SUV launches in China, starting at around $100k

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 20 2023 - 3:26 pm PT
7 Comments

Polestar has officially stepped into the global spotlight after releasing its stunning fully-electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in China.

Polestar unveiled its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in October, as part of its new age of electric vehicles – following the wildly successful all-electric Polestar 2 – with up to 270 miles EPA range.

The Polestar 3 is the “SUV for the electric age,” according to the automaker, with an elegant Scandinavian minimalist design, enhanced aerodynamics, and a powerful, wide stance.

Polestar took the SUV and brought it into the modern era by incorporating the hallmarks of an SUV and combining them with advanced new-age features like what the company calls the Smartzone, which replaces the front grille with a host of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, essentially operating as a “third eye.”

As Thomas Ingenlath explains:

This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing.

With much anticipation, the Polestar officially launched the Polestar 3 electric SUV in China on Friday with a “new starting price” of 698,000 yuan (approximately $101,400).

Polestar-3-electric-SUV-China
Polestar-3-China
Polestar-3-China
Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

The Polestar 3 will be offered in two different options – a “Dual Motor Long Endurance” version and a “Dual Motor High-Performance” model.

The Long Endurance version starts at 698,000 yuan with 360 kW maximum power and a driving range of up to 670 km (416 mi).

Meanwhile, the High-Performance model starts at 798,000 yuan, featuring 380 kW maximum power and a driving range of up to 620 km (385 mi).

Polestar says its electric SUV deeply interprets “pure luxury” with a more natural design, driving control, environmental protection, and technology.

In the US, the company has stated the Polestar 3 will start at $83,000 with a range of up to 300 miles and a 30 min charge time. US deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2023, which will be followed up by the launch of the Polestar 4 later this year and Polestar 5 in 2024.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Polestar

Polestar
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising