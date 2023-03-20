Polestar 3 electric SUV launches in China, starting at around $100k

Polestar has officially stepped into the global spotlight after releasing its stunning fully-electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in China.

Polestar unveiled its first electric SUV, the Polestar 3, in October, as part of its new age of electric vehicles – following the wildly successful all-electric Polestar 2 – with up to 270 miles EPA range.

The Polestar 3 is the “SUV for the electric age,” according to the automaker, with an elegant Scandinavian minimalist design, enhanced aerodynamics, and a powerful, wide stance.

Polestar took the SUV and brought it into the modern era by incorporating the hallmarks of an SUV and combining them with advanced new-age features like what the company calls the Smartzone, which replaces the front grille with a host of radars, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, essentially operating as a “third eye.”

As Thomas Ingenlath explains:

This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us – like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing.

With much anticipation, the Polestar officially launched the Polestar 3 electric SUV in China on Friday with a “new starting price” of 698,000 yuan (approximately $101,400).

Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

The Polestar 3 will be offered in two different options – a “Dual Motor Long Endurance” version and a “Dual Motor High-Performance” model.

The Long Endurance version starts at 698,000 yuan with 360 kW maximum power and a driving range of up to 670 km (416 mi).

Meanwhile, the High-Performance model starts at 798,000 yuan, featuring 380 kW maximum power and a driving range of up to 620 km (385 mi).

Polestar says its electric SUV deeply interprets “pure luxury” with a more natural design, driving control, environmental protection, and technology.

In the US, the company has stated the Polestar 3 will start at $83,000 with a range of up to 300 miles and a 30 min charge time. US deliveries are expected to begin by the end of 2023, which will be followed up by the launch of the Polestar 4 later this year and Polestar 5 in 2024.