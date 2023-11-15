Hyundai IONIQ 5 N makes North American debut ahead of 2023 LA Auto Show and it’s a beaut

Nearly 18-months after the initial announcement of a new “N” performance line of EVs beginning with the IONIQ 5, Hyundai has brought its souped up model stateside to kickoff 2023’s AutoMobility LA event in California. Here’s the latest.

Hyundai Motor Group’s N and N Line performance sub-brands were a mere seven years old when the Korean automaker publicly announced it was reimagining the performance arms for an all-electric future.

Following a video of the global premiere of the IONIQ 6 last summer, Hyundai confirmed the IONIQ 5 would be the first production EV model to don the “N” performance badge. Over the past year, we’ve seen video updates every couple of months including a camo’d run at Nürburgring, and an official debut during July’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, complete with some smoky donuts.

While today’s news is by no means our first look at the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, it is our best viewing of the performance fastback inside and out to date – and North America’s first opportunity to see the EV in person… as long as you’re in LA.

Lastly, we have some detailed performance specs for the upcoming EV… just no range yet. Sorry.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has great specs, but still no EPA range

The IONIQ 5 N made its US debut this evening at a pre-show event for AutoMobility LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Many of the details shared are much of the same we’ve covered the past year in anticipation of this track-centric EV – three pillars of “N performance,” N Launch Control, N Active Sound+ (fighter jet noises) etc, etc. Hyundai North America president and CEO José Muñoz spoke during the event:

Hyundai N is a key driver of advanced technology expansion throughout Hyundai. N brand technology and motorsport success proves Hyundai’s ability to push the envelope of vehicle performance and IONIQ 5 N represents a bold move forward in the level of electrified performance. We are confident that both current Hyundai customers and new buyers will be impressed with the exceptional performance and technology of our new IONIQ 5 N.

Performance improvements from the N team include 42 additional welding points and 6.9 feet of additional structural adhesives, reinforcing the EV’s battery and motors, while creating additional rigidity. World Rally Championship-inspired integrated drive axles (IDA) were integrated into the front and rear to handle the IONIQ 5 N’s additional torque.

The vehicle also features a strengthened steering system and specially-tuned N R-MDPS (Rack-Mounted Motor-Driven Power Steering) system, enabling a quicker steering ratio and enhanced torque feedback. Per Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N brand and motorsport at Hyundai:

IONIQ 5 N was developed to take driving fun to a new level by utilizing the latest technologies available. Starting with IONIQ 5 N, N brand aims to deliver its signature fun driving experience regardless of petrol, electric or hydrogen. To accomplish this, we’ve closely monitored the voices of our N fans in order to fine-tune our first all-electric N with the goal of electrifying the driving passion of our most demanding N-thusiasts.

“N-thusiasts,” I like that.

You just may become one yourself after you get a look at the specs Hyundai is promising when the IONIQ 5 N arrives next year. Have a gander:

IONIQ 5 N Specs: Front Motor Output 166 kW / 223 HP Rear Motor Output 282 kW / 378 HP Total Motor Output 448 kW / 601 HP N Grin Boost Output 478 kW / 641 HP

(Front: 175 kW, 235 HP / Rear: 303 kW, 406 HP) Battery Capacity 84 kWh Charge Rate 238kW (350 kW DCFC charger) Charge Time 10-80% in 18 minutes Tires Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21 (21″ wheels) Braking System Front: 4-piston (15.75 in)

Rear: 1-piston (14.2 in.) Regenerative Deceleration 0.6 g (0.2 g during ABS activation) Acceleration (0-60 mph) ~3.25 seconds

(w/ N Launch Control and Grin Boost function utilized) Top Speed 162 mph (electronically limited) Exterior colors Performance Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Matte (late availability), Atlas White, and Soultronic Orange Pearl Interior color Black with Performance Blue accents Dimensions Length – 185.6 in.

Width – 76.4 in.

Height – 62.4 in.

Wheelbase – 118.1 in.

One key specification you may have noticed missing is range (torque too). At this time, Hyundai N isn’t even sharing its own internal range estimates, stating EPA numbers will be revealed closer to the IONIQ 5 N’s launch in the US, which expected to take place in March of 2024. Before then, we should also learn what this performance EV is going to cost consumers. Stay tuned on that.

If you happen to be attending the LA Auto Show this week, be sure to seek out the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and get a good look at all of its unique design features inside and out. Maybe we’ll see you there!