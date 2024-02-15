Chevy Blazer EV sales are still halted as GM looks to get back on track

Those looking to get their hands on GM’s highly anticipated Chevy Blazer EV may have to wait even longer. Sales of the new Chevy Blazer EV are still paused as GM looks to overcome software glitches setting the automaker back.

Chevy Blazer sales still paused almost two months later

GM issued a stop-sale on the new Chevy Blazer in December, four months after opening orders. The company said it was temporarily halting sales to fix a software issue.

Almost two months later, Chevy Blazer EV sales are still suspended. Speaking at a conference hosted by Wolfe Research, GM’s CEO Mary Barra said 2024 is the “year of execution” as the automaker looks to get back on track.

A big part of these plans includes resetting EV production, relaunching Cruise, and fixing software glitches in its new vehicles.

The software issue is also affecting GM’s Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon gas-powered trucks, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Barra said if she could go back to last year, “recognizing manufacturing is a competitive advantage for us,” but building new things should have had “more time in planning and risk assessment.”

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

The year of execution

GM fixed the hurdle setting it back with assembling battery cells last year, and now the company must executive EV production flawlessly, Barra said Thursday. The automaker already announced it was delaying key launches, including the Equinox EV, Silverado RST EV, and GMC Denali EV pickup last fall.

Those electric models are expected to launch this year. Barra admitted GM has gone through “a little bit of growing pains” with software in its EVs.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

Barra said that “getting vehicles out there right and getting the software” strategy straight is at the top of the to-do list. Like many of its rivals, GM sees software as a promising revenue stream.

GM brought in former Apple exec Mike Abbot last May to revamp its software team. Barra said, “Abbott has brought in an incredible team: hired people from Google, from Apple, from Meta, and many tech companies.”

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV 1LT (Source: Chevrolet)

GM’s CEO explained, “We’ve already revamped the software development process and, more importantly, the validation process.”

Once complete, Barra vows the software will exceed customer expectations while being unique from rivals. Although GM will generate big profits from gas vehicles this year, GM must show Wall St it can build cost-effective Ultium EVs that customers want to buy.

GM confirmed earlier this week that the Chevy Equinox EV will start at $34,995 as the “most affordable” electric vehicle with 319 miles range. That’s including the $1,395 destination fee.

With the $7,500 EV tax credit, the new electric Equinox could be available for as low as $27,495. The Chevy Equinox EV 2LT will be available for as low as $35,795, including the IRA tax credit.



Chevy Equinox EV trim Starting Price 1LT FWD $34,995 2LT FWD $43,295 2RS FWD $44,795 3LT FWD $45,295 3RS FWD $46,795 Chevy Equinox EV prices (including $1,395 destination fee)

The upcoming Equinox EV is slated to fill big shoes as GM ended production of its current best-selling EV, the Chevy Bolt.

GM plans to launch an Ultium-based Bolt, but that’s not expected until next year at the earliest. At under $30,000, the Equinox EV could play a key role as GM looks to get back on track. GM said dealers are gearing up for orders.