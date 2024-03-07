Rivian R2 launch news hub and watch party

Rivian is unveiling its highly anticipated R2 electric SUV today. You can join us live here to watch the reveal, get all the news coming out of the event, and an interview with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.

After the R1T and R1S, Rivian’s first generation vehicles, the electric vehicle manufacturer is preparing to unveil to the world what it calls ‘R2’, its next-generation vehicle.

Unfortunately for the company, it’s not much of a surprise as the vehicle had some significant leaks.

A picture seemingly taken at a promotional video shoot for the vehicle revealed part of the design, and a spec leak from Rivian’s own website revealed most of the specs and pricing earlier this week.

Nonetheless, today’s unveiling should give us a much better look at the Rivian R2 with a full list of specs and features. Also, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few surprises.

The unveiling event is being held in Laguna, California, and Electrek’s Jamie Dow will be live at the event. He will join Electrek’s publisher, Seth Weintraub, and myself, Fred Lambert, on the live stream watch party.

You can watch Rivian’s livestream starting at 1 PM (ET) – 4 PM (PT) here:

We are going to share all our articles about the news coming out of the event here:

You can also join the Electrek team’s watch party to digest the event live with us. We are going live at 12:40 PM (ET) to chat with you before, during, and after the event: