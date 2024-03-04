Rivian R2 electric SUV leaks, starts at $47,000, up to 330 miles of range

The Rivian R2, the electric vehicle startup’s upcoming new electric SUV, has leaked through the company’s website. It starts at $47,000 and gets up to 330 miles of range.

The R2 is the first next-generation vehicle from Rivian, following the R1S and R1T.

Rivian has framed the electric vehicle has its new entry-level option leveraging what it learned from the R1 program to deliver a more mass-market vehicle – something to compete with Tesla’s Model Y, which is now the most popular vehicle in the world.

The automaker plans to unveil the R2 on March 7, but the specs, pricing, and some features have leaked through the website.

Several internet sleuths reached out to Electrek pointing out that the source code of Rivian R2 webpage, which currently only includes teasers, had a lot of details about the upcoming vehicle.

Here are the main things about the Rivian R2 that leaked through the website’s code:

coming in 2026

starting at $47,000

up to 330 miles of range

0-60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds

5 seats

The leak also mentions a “NACS chargeport” though it also says that the R2 can charge at both NACS and CCS charging stations.

The website also mentions a “powered rear glass”.

According to the leak, here are the Rivian R2 dimensions:

Length: 185.6 in

Width: 75 in – with mirrors 84.4 in

Height: 66.9 in

Rivian also mentions the R2’s front trunk:

We design our vehicles to maximize storage throughout. The roomy front trunk offers plenty of space to stow large items – from weekend gear to weekly grocery haul.

Speaking of the front trunk, Rivian says that it has a bike mount system that can fit in it when not in use:

Our bike Mount system simply snaps into the rear accessory ports so you can take bikes to go. No tools needed. Ready in minutes. Fits in the front trunk when you’re not using it.

Rivian has now updated its website to remove the source code from its page completely.

Electrek’s Take

Bummer for Rivian. It sort of spoiled to surprise. Rookie mistake.

But as far as the specs go, they look good. A starting price of $47,000 is impressive, though Rivian will need to make money off of them, and it has had issues doing that with the much more expensive R1S.

330 miles of range is also really good – though it’s possible that this is for a more expensive version of the R2 and the base one could have a shorter range.

The dimensions are nearly identical to the Tesla Model Y.

This could be a very interesting new entry in the popular small electric SUV segment currently dominated by Tesla’s best-seller.