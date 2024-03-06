 Skip to main content

The Port of San Diego just deployed one of the largest electric forklifts in the US

Michelle Lewis  | Mar 6 2024
Port of San Diego electric forklift
Photo: SSA Marine

The Port of San Diego has put the first commercially available, large-capacity, electric forklift made in the US into service.

It’s the first of six huge electric forklifts that the port will deploy over the next 12 to 18 months.

Leading the charge at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal is a 55,000-pound capacity Wiggins Yard eBull battery electric forklift. Not just any forklift, this net zero machine is a behemoth among electric machinery, capable of lifting up to 25 metric tons, making it one of the largest electric forklifts in the US.

It has over 100 kWh of onboard energy storage, and it can support eight-hour shifts with Level 2 charging or double shifts with DC fast charging. The Port of San Diego says it’s completed the initial installation of the electrical infrastructure needed to support the eBull electric forklift, but it doesn’t say whether it’s installed Level 2 charging or DC fast charging. I’ve asked and will update when I hear back.

“SSA Marine is proud to partner with the Port of San Diego to demonstrate the potential of zero-emissions equipment in a marine terminal environment and to further understand what the long-term benefits could look like,” said Bill Fitz, senior vice president of SSA Marine’s conventional division.

The electric forklift investment was supported by California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment (CORE) voucher program, underlining the state’s role in encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies in industrial settings.

Michelle Lewis

