ArcBest launches full line of electric, autonomous forklifts

ArcBest just rolled out a line of fully automated electric forklifts and reach trucks for use in its customers’ distribution centers and manufacturing facilities — and if they get their way, struggling to find those “forklift certified” operators will be a thing of the past.

Branded as “Vaux Smart Autonomy,” the new suite of electric forklifts and trucks builds on ArcBest’s award-winning Vaux Freight Movement System, which enables the company’s AMR line of electric forklifts to operate in autonomous, remote, or manual modes.

ArcBest says its forklifts can use advanced software, sensors and cameras to safely navigate a busy warehouse, detect and identify pallets and racking systems, and perform complicated tasks like loading and unloading, moving objects around the site, and stacking pallets. With some added options, the forklifts can use dimensioning and 2D barcode reading to unlock additional “smart” functionalities.

“It’s really more than just forklifts,” ArcBest Chairman, President and CEO Judy McReynolds told Trucking Dive in an interview. “It takes those combined with intelligent software, and then also tele-operations capabilities that are remote.”

That remote operation is key to making autonomous work. Vaux Smart Autonomy’s teleoperator center complements the autonomous features with human remote monitoring, enabling one operator to keep track of several many autonomous forklifts at the same time, and enabling them to step in when the ‘bots needs human assistance.

ArcBest line of autonomous warehouse forklifts

“Our commitment to innovation and ongoing investments in technology continue to drive ArcBest’s profitable growth and our customers’ success,” offers McReynolds. “As supply chains become increasingly complex, we are introducing transformational innovations to the market that help our customers achieve their financial and operational objectives. Vaux Smart Autonomy will revolutionize material handling for customers, helping to optimize and unlock greater efficiencies in their warehouses, distribution centers and the overall supply chain.”

ArcBest’s Vaux AMR 5K Counterbalance Forklift has a capacity of 5,000 lbs., max heights of 18 feet and 23 feet, and requires 12.5 feet of aisle space. For tighter spaces, the Narrow Aisle Reach Truck has a capacity of 4,000 or 4,500 lbs. and needs just 9.5 feet of space.

Electrek’s Take

Forklifts are one area of the equipment industry where electric drive has really taken hold. In fact, more than 60% of the current forklift fleet is already electric — and if going electric makes it easier for big companies to go autonomous and cut back on their operating costs while reducing their liability exposure and cutting back on their workman’s comp. liability at the same time?

These are a no-brainer.