Audi to officially unveil new Q6 e-tron this month, promising to ‘Overtake your expectations’

After developing it for what feels like years now, Audi AG is finally set for a world premiere of the Q6 e-tron – its first EV model to debut on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) co-developed with Porsche. Here’s what we know so far.

The Q6 is the latest existing Audi model to go all-electric. That said, the bespoke Q6 e-tron is mechanically different from its combustion predecessor but in the best ways. It was built atop the PPE platform, which will also power the all-electric Macan on its way from sibling brand Porsche.

Audi first unveiled the Q6 e-tron during the Munich Motor Show in the fall of 2023 before commencing production at its Ingolstadt plant in Germany. At the time, Audi designers explained that the interior was the focal point of the EV’s design, rejecting norms while reimagining the vehicle from the inside out.

Audi initially promised 600km (372 miles) of all-electric range and charge rates as high as 270 kW thanks to the Q6 e-tron’s new 800V platform. Today, we learned that those details and more will be confirmed (or changed) later this month during a world premiere event.

Audi teases Q6 e-tron ahead of March 18 reveal

Audi AG recently posted the image above to its LinkedIn page with the following caption:

Overtake your expectations ++ Witness the world premiere of the all-new, fully electric Audi Q6 e-tron on March 18th, 2024.

March 18 is the confirmed date to learn more about the Audi Q6 e-tron inside and out. Hopefully, that includes the ever-so-important factors like trims, pricing, and, of course, the official range estimates. We intend to attend the world premiere and will be sure to report back with all the juicy details. Stay tuned.