Porsche Macan Turbo EV spotted testing in the US flaunting sleek curves

After unveiling the highly-anticipated Macan EV last month, Porsche said a 630 hp Turbo version is also rolling out. The sporty new 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo EV was spotted testing in California, showcasing the electric SUV’s sleek curves.

After years of waiting, Porsche finally unveiled the all-electric Macan last month. “We are taking the Macan to a completely new level,” Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said at the launch.

The Macan EV is the second fully electric vehicle in Porsche’s lineup, following the Taycan. Porsche transformed the classic Macan design for the electric era with fast charging, long-range capabilities, and everyday practicality.

Porsche has already vowed to make the Macan EV the “sportiest in its segment,” So far, it looks like it delivered.

The headlights are divided into two parts. The upper four-point daytime running lights are embedded into the vehicle’s wings, while the main headlight (with optional matrix LED) is right under.

Porsche included frameless doors with characteristic side blades for a sporty design. You can see the vehicle’s strong shoulders and a new Porsche logo in the center of a rear 3D light strip.

The Porsche Macan EV comes in two trims, the Macan 4 and a Turbo version. Both are equipped with a dual-motor AWD system for enhanced performance.

The Macan EV Turbo was recently spotted testing in the US, flaunting its sleek, sporty design. The video, courtesy of KindelAuto, shows a 2024 Porsche Macan EV Turbo out in the wild testing in California.

The Macan EV boasts up to 630 hp (470 kW) and 833 lb-ft of torque for a 0 – 62 mph (0 – 100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds.

With a 3.3-second run, the Macan EV is faster than most Porsche 911 models. Included Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, helps improve traction and stability.

Porsche also equipped the Turbo model with its Active Air Suspension Management electronic damping control. The 2024 Macan EV Turbo starts at $106,950, while the base model costs $80,450.